Biden Administration Expected to Advise COVID-19 Booster Shots

The Biden Administration’s top health officials are deciding on an agreement that most U.S. citizens should receive COVID-19 booster shots eight months after becoming fully inoculated. According to CNN, two sources familiar with the discussion told them about the possible decision on Aug. 17, 2021.

Officials are still developing the plan which would involve administering third vaccinations beginning mid to late September. This plan still needs to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). On August 16, Pfizer-BioNTech submitted their initial data to the FDA to support the use of their COVID-19 booster doses.

Biden’s Administration could announce its plan sometime this week, although it is possible it could happen next week or later. Until recently, federal health officials have stated that COVID-19 boosters were not needed. The FDA approved third doses for some individuals — those who are immunocompromised. Upon the FDA’s approval, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) almost promptly recommended facilities giving those doses.

The New York Times was the first to report the Biden Administrations’ plans for COVID boosters. Since health care workers and nursing home patients were the first to receive the COVID vaccines; it is expected they will be the first to have booster shots.

One source close to the Biden Administration believes that the older populations — who were also first in line for the vaccines — will be next to receive the COVID booster dose.

The Biden Administrations’ booster plan will be for those individuals who got the two doses of the vaccination. Data on the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine is still being gathered by officials. However, most experts believe those who received the one-and-done COVID vaccine will also need a booster dose.

Biden’s top health experts have been in discussion over the COVID-19 booster shots due to the rising cases of coronavirus due to the Delta and Beta variants.

Written by Sheena Robertson

