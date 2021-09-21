Actor Comedian Anthony Johnson Dies at Age 55

Don't like to read?

Actor-comedian, Anthony Johnson, has passed away at the age of 55. He was best known for his roles in the movies “Friday” and “House Party.” LyNea Bell, his representative, confirmed the sad news on Sept. 20, 2021. His cause of death has not been disclosed.

Bell stated that “The world of comedy has truly been shaken, again.”

He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold.

Johnson was born on May 5, 1965, in Compton, California. His father was a stuntman and founder of the Black Stuntmen’s Association. He was also in the films “Menace II Society” and “The Players Club.” The actor also made an appearance on “The Jamie Foxx Show.”

In 2015, Johnson played a part in “Office Staff” and in 2019 he was in “I Got The Hook Up 2.”

Many of his fans and co-workers took to social media to pay their respects.

WuTang Is For The Children tweeted, “RIP Anthony Johnson… some of the most quotable lines in the original Friday were his.”

Mrs. Beebody wrote on Twitter, “RIP Anthony Johnson a.ka. AJ Johnson. He was a funny comedian and has been in a lot of memorable roles. Remember he was Shenana[‘s] boyfriend La Fonne on Martin.”

Jermaine wrote tweeted, “So many funny comedians had so many funny lines in The Players Club. Anthony Johnson had one of the most memorable ones. RIP to him. Very sad news.”

Many other people say that he has joined the “Players Club” crew in heaven — Debo and Bernie Mac.

He leaves behind his three children, wife Lexis, brother Edward “Peanut” Smith, sister Shelia, and his longtime friend and manager Mike D.

Bell asks for everyone to “Please give [his loved ones] the time they need to process and grieve such a huge loss.”

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

USA Today: Anthony Johnson, ‘Friday’ actor and comedian, dies at age 55; by Jenna Ryu

IMDb: Anthony Johnson

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Just Another Caulkhead’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License