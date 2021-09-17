COVID-19 Vaccine a Step to Saving the Future

Don't like to read?

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected millions all across the world. Scientists worked hard to come up with a vaccine to help combat the deadly virus. By Sept. 13, 2021, over 225.5 million COVID-19 cases have been recorded. Of those cases, 4.6 million people lost their lives to the deadly virus.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association have been diligently gathering data on American youths who have contracted the virus. They found that nearly 5.3 million children have been reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 by September 9.

According to Statista, the United States has the highest overall number of coronavirus cases with Brazil and India close behind.

As the race for a vaccine to ensure the safety of the future occurred; many countries and people stated they wanted relief from the deadly pandemic. There have now been roughly 461,117,525 vaccines delivered to the U.S. Of those, around 383,294,795 have been administered.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 54.1 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated with 63.4 percent having had at least one dose.

However, this number does not impress those who are unvaccinated. Neither does the fact that the CDC and other top officials have stated that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe to take. In the minds of some individuals, those vaccines were rushed. Researchers and experts have shown that these vaccines were already in the making; just was not tested fully until the pandemic started.

Since the pandemic began, several studies have been conducted on the effectiveness and safety of the COVID-19 vaccines. There is enough data now for the CDC and top officials to say these COVID-19 vaccines are safe for people to take. Many people believe these vaccines are a stepping block to saving the future of humanity.

Ex-basketball superstar Earvin “Magic” Johnson shared his views about the COVID-19 on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show. After speaking about Johnson’s career and 30 year anniversary, Kimmel asked him if he had convinced his parents to become vaccinated. To which he replied, “Yes, I did.”

He then spoke about knowing Dr. Anthony Fauci “for over or about 30 years.” Johnson met Fauci and Dr. Ho when he was diagnosed with HIV. They both advised him about how to take care of himself properly and to stay healthy. Johnson believes they are both “great.”

That’s why I’m here 30 years. That’s why it’s crazy that someone wouldn’t follow their advice.

His family, sisters, wife — Cookie — and children have all received their COVID-19 vaccinations. Johnson’s children even convinced their friends to get theirs.

Kimmel has been a strong advocate for the COVID-19 vaccines. Back in May, he stated that he understood why people “would not want to listen to politicians.” However, he believes they “should listen to doctors.” He thinks “it’s crazy that some people don’t plan on getting vaccinated.”

Several celebrities have made their COVID-19 vaccination known:

Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively

Martha Stewart

Britney Spears

Joe Jonas and his girlfriend Sophie Turner

Mindy Kaling

Mariah Carey

Hugh Jackman

Dolly Parton — who also donated $1 million dollars into COVID-19 vaccine research which resulted in the Moderna vaccine.

Kerry Washington — She posted she did it “For my family. For the people I love. And for all of YOU!”

Rosario Dawson

Jonathan Van Ness

Arianna Grande

Samuel L. Jackson

Steve Martin

And Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Just to name a few

The NFL recently stated that 93.5 percent of its players have received their COVID-19 vaccines.

Recently President Joe Biden issued new mandates requiring federal workers to become vaccinated against COVID-19. This new rule comes as many health care facilities stated their workers must receive at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine before Oct. 1, 2021. This has caused great debates and several protests throughout the nation.

Some people are so distraught over being told they have to vaccinate that they have taken their issue to Supreme Court. Of course, this is not the first time this type of situation has occurred.

In 1902, a surge of the virus smallpox hit Cambridge, Massachusetts. This caused the city’s board of health to use its right to require a vaccine for its citizens. The penalty for refusing to receive one was $5; which equals around $100 today. One person who refused the smallpox vaccine was Henning Jacobson. He cited that he and his son had adverse reactions to previous vaccines as the reasoning behind his refusal.

Jacobson did not feel he should be fined for his refusal and took the matter to the U.S. Supreme Court. Unfortunately, for him, they found the state had the right to uphold its authority in fining him.

In the 1800s, the Supreme Court stated that laws could be passed to promote the “health, peace, morals, education and good order of the people.” This could mean those seeking out ways to refuse to receive the COVID-19 vaccine may be subjected to fines. Many employers have stated that any employee who refuses to become vaccinated will be fired.

The unfortunate part is that most people are squeamish about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine because of false facts that are being spread. Some famous people are guilty of spreading false information. These fake facts can definitely confuse anyone. It is highly advisable to fully research the COVID-19 vaccines.

Gathering information from more than one source is a smart idea. The CDC, health experts and an array of news outlets will be able to assist in gathering COVID-19 vaccine information.

Many people believe that everyone has a responsibility o do everything in their power to ensure everyone’s safety. Cathy Milne-Ware, a journalist from Oregon, stated, “When everyone is vaccinated, we can regain freedoms lost over the past year and a half. We can shed the masks and this deadly pandemic will become history.”

As a mother of a 4-month-old, I felt it was smart to do my part in ensuring my child stays safe and healthy. Her future is still unraveling and I wanted to do my part in securing those I love to stay healthy. With COVID-19 and all its variants still surging around the world; I fully believe the vaccines are a step to saving the future.

Opinion News by Sheena Robertson

