COVID Vaccine Mandate Gives Rise to ‘Dictatorship’ Rhetoric

Don't like to read?

The past six years of Donald Trump’s constant hurling of negative nicknames at opponents has emboldened other politicians to mimic his actions, which in turn empowers civilians to do the same. While the political structure in America rewards partisanship, the chasm began to grow wider since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump’s misinformation and discounting the virus’s threat blossomed into waging war between science believers and deniers.

After President Biden announced the COVID vaccine mandate on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, Twitter users engaged in an uncountable number of skirmishes — rhetoric and verbal diarrhea on both sides were abundant tactics used in these mini-battles. In addition to the normal posts about liberals being referred to as “libtards” and socialists, COVID-19 vaccination opponents used colorful language to support their agenda.

One term seemed popular among those unhappy with the president’s COVID-19 vaccine declaration — dictatorship along with the hashtag #DictatorBiden. As of 10 a.m. PT on September 10, 13.1 thousand posts containing the hashtag calling Biden a dictator.

Winedrinkingpatriot asked, “Is this still America? Because it doesn’t feel like America,” along with a handful of hashtags including #homeofthefree and #BidenIsADisgrace.

A services of tweets between users Josh and Crandee started with exchanges about the differences between a dictator and President Biden. However, the conversation quickly shifted to personal choice.

Josh: “This should be [a] personal choice for everyone. Not something forced by our government. A dictator takes away [the] freedom of choice from their citizens. This is what Biden is doing right now to the American public.”

Crandee: “But it is a personal choice. Get the shot or be tested. How is that not a personal choice? If it were a dictatorship then there would be no choice & citizens would be fined, jailed, or worse.”

The back and forth tweets continued much that way until Josh asked if it really is a choice, why mandate the COVID vaccination? Then, he admits he does not like Biden. At the end of the conversation, they agreed that Biden’s job is not one either would want.

However, many of those against mask and vaccine mandates and calling Biden a dictator only seem content to complain and not engage those commenting on their posts. On the other hand, people who understand the COVID vaccine mandate is not new to the American landscape have responded as such.

Presidential Vaccine Mandate

After months of avoiding having to mandate vaccines, President Biden used the full force of his office to require all employers with 100 or more employees must ensure their workforce is either fully vaccinated or be tested weekly.

During the president’s speech, he sent a strong warning to people who have refused to be vaccinated:

We’ve been patient. But our patience is wearing thin. And your refusal has cost all of us.

The government is not asking anyone to pay for the COVID-19 vaccine. It is free to everyone 12 years and older without regard to their insurance or immigration status. Additionally, local health departments have made it easy to be vaccinated. Get vaccinated today and be part of the solution, not the problem. As Biden said:

We can and we will turn the tide on COVID-19.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Source:

The New York Times: Biden Mandates Vaccines for Workers, Saying, ‘Our Patience Is Wearing Thin;’ by Katie Rogers and Sheryl Gay Stolberg

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of David Geitgey Sierralupe’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Gricelda Chandler – Used With Permission