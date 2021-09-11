CDC Says Unvaccinated Are 11 Times Likely to Die From COVID-19

Don't like to read?

A recent study shows that unvaccinated individuals are 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19. On Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced the study’s results. Researchers gathered data from 13 jurisdictions and over 600,000 individuals to collect this data.

The study also showed that unvaccinated citizens are over 10 times likely to be hospitalized because of the virus. According to the data, unvaccinated individuals are four and a half times more likely to contract the virus than those who are fully vaccinated. These figures underline that COVID-19 vaccines can protect people from hospitalizations and death.

The CDC’s announcement came just one day after President Joe Biden implemented new vaccine mandates. Biden’s new rule requires private companies — with 100 or more workers — to mandate employees to get vaccinated or provide frequent COVID-19 testing.

As a whole, the Biden administration has pushed the COVID-19 vaccines as one of the best ways to fight the pandemic.

Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, made another case for people to receive the vaccines. She cited the recent study along with two others and stated that the shots still help recipients from the worse of the virus amid the spread of the delta variant.

During the press briefing, she said that the CDC has “shown study after study, vaccination works.” She continued by saying that the CDC will still “do all we can do to increase vaccination rates across the country by working with local communities and trusted messengers and providing vaccine confidence consults to make sure that people have the information they need to make an informed decision.”

Walensky emphasized that the COVID-19 shots work. She added that they will help “protect our children and allow them to stay in school for safe in-person learning.”

The Biden administration and the CDC are promoting the study results behind the COVID-19 vaccine’s effectiveness. They are hoping this will help push those who are still unvaccinated.

Earlier in the week, the United States reached 75 percent of adults receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.

Those who are unvaccinated can receive their COVID-19 shot at Walgreens — and other pharmacies — clinics, and various other locations like Phalanx Family Services (located at 837 W 119th St, Chicago, IL 60643); every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The CDC will continue to monitor the success rate of the vaccines and report further findings.

