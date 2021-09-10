President Biden Implements New Vaccine Mandates

Don't like to read?

President Joe Biden has implemented new vaccine rules on health care staff, large employers, and federal workers in an attempt to contain the latest stream of COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, the President imposed these new requirements that could affect as many as 100 million Americans.

According to the White House, this is Biden’s strongest push towards requiring vaccines for much of the United States. During a press conference, Biden stated, “We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin,” to those Americans resistant to the vaccine.

He added that those citizens who have received their vaccinations were growing “frustrated” with the 80 million individuals who have not. The President acknowledged these new implements would not provide a quick fix.

In his speech, Biden stated that the United States “is in much better shape than it was seven months ago when I took office… We’re in a tough stretch and it could last for a while.” He wants the Labor Department to require all businesses — with 100 or more employees — to ensure their workers are either vaccinated or weekly tested. Any company that does not comply could face thousands of dollars per employee.

The President’s executive order requires all government employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 — with no option to testing regularly instead. Biden also signed an order stating any contractors who do business with the federal government must follow the same standards.

He further stated that the 300,000 educators working in the federal Head Start program need to be vaccinated. Biden plans on calling on governors to require staff and schoolteachers to be vaccinated.

Furthermore, all health care workers at facilities who receive funding from Medicaid and Medicare must be vaccinated. This new rule will expand into home care facilities, hospitals, and dialysis centers around the U.S.

