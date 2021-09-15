Gavin Newsom and Democracy Victorious Over Division-Driven Repression

Don't like to read?

Gov. Gavin Newsom survived the California Gubnatroial special recall election. With 69 percent of the vote tallied at 3:30 a.m. EDT on Sept. 15, 2021, the tally is 64.7 percent to 35.3. Newsom thanked the state’s citizens in his victory speech, but his address seemed designed for the nation. He listed the policies affirmed by the voters — yes for science, women’s reproductive rights, ending the pandemic, fair elections, inclusivity, and diversity.

Newsom choked up when talking about how the division in the country is negatively affecting the nation’s children.

They are growing up isolated and fearful. And we’re teaching them that. It doesn’t have to be that way. I think we owe our kids a deeper sense of respect. All of us adults’ responsible to disregard this false separateness. We have so much more in common, as a state, as a nation, than we give ourselves credit for.

He faced an opposition pool of over 40 replacement hopefuls, the majority of whom were Republican. The recall election ballot only had two questions; the first was to choose if Newsom should be recalled or not. Next, voters must also choose a potential replacement should Newsum lose the recall. His greatest opponent was pro-Trump conservative radio host Larry Elder.

The Newsom campaign told voters that if Elder won the election, it would be as though former President Donald Trump would be running California.

The governor expanded on the warning when he added that all of the COVID-19 safety mechanisms would be stripped away if he was recalled. Then, he asked them if they would like to be governed by someone who holds the same values as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and key Congress members joined Newsom on the campaign trail. The message that brought victory was a yes vote for recall was a yes vote for Trumpism. Using this tactic was successful in the predominately Democratic state.

We defeated Donald Trump, we didn’t defeat Trumpism. Trumpism is still alive, all across this country.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

