Judge Rules Hospital Must Use Ivermectin to Treat COVID-19 Patient

Don't like to read?

A judge ruled that a hospital must treat a COVID-19 patient with an animal dewormer, ivermectin. Health officials at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have warned against using the anti-parasite medication. However, last week Butler County Common Pleas Judge Gregory Howard ordered West Chester Hospital ordered the doctors to treat 51-year-old Jeffrey Smith with the deworming drug, according to ABC News on Aug. 30, 2021.

The case was brought before the court by Julie Smith, who filed on behalf of her husband. On July 9, he tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized. Six days later, he was moved to the ICU; then, on August 1, he was sedated, intubated, and placed on a ventilator. Unfortunately, court records indicate, he later developed a secondary infection and that on August 23, his body was still struggling to overcome.

Court documents do not mention if the patient is vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Ohio Capital-Journal. However, an overwhelming majority of those in the hospital with the virus are unvaccinated. Moreover, records at the Ohio Department of Health show that roughly 21,000 Ohioans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since January 1 — of those, only 500 were vaccinated.

The patient’s wife found ivermectin on her own and found an Ohio physician, who her lawsuit refers to as “one of the foremost experts on using ivermectin in treating COVID-19.” Dr. Fred Wagshul prescribed the drug, but the hospital refused to give it to Jeffrey Smith.

Ralph Lorigo, a New York attorney and the chairman of New York’s Erie County Conservative Party, represented the Smiths. He has successfully filed similar cases, two more in Buffalo and another in Chicago. He did not respond to an email, or phone call reports Ohio Captial-Journal.

Court records refer to a nonprofit organization that lists Wagshul as a founding physician. Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance touts the controversial drug as a preventative and treatment for the disease. Their website lists the prices and locations of pharmacies worldwide that carry the drug.

Although Wagshul claims he has no financial interest in ivermectin, he swears the science behind the animal dewormer’s use in COVID-19 is impossible to deny or disprove. He added the CDC and FDA are engaged in a conspiracy to block its use to protect the FDA’s EUA for the COVID-19 vaccines. Wagshul further touted his belief that mainstream and social media companies engage in censorship on ivermectin’s merits. The United States government’s refusal to acknowledge the drug’s benefits amounts to genocide.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

OHIO CAPITAL-JOURNAL: Judge orders Cinci hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin, despite CDC warnings; by Jake Zuckerman

ABC12 News: Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings; by Jennifer Edwards Baker and Debra Dolan

Featured and Top Image by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. R.J. Biermann Courtesy of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image by Cpl. Daniel R. Betancourt Jr. Courtesy of Official U.S. Navy Page’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License