Gregg Leakes Is Dead From Colon Cancer

Gregg Leakes lost his battle with colon cancer and has “transitioned to the other side.” Just a few days ago, NeNe Leakes, former star of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA)” franchise, told patrons at her Linnethia Lounge Leakes was dying. She had just been accused of being rude after failing to say “Happy Birthday” to a customer. NeNe took the microphone and explained the pain she was in and asked for prayer. Today, Mr. Leakes died peacefully in his home surrounded by family.

In 2018, Leakes was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer. Fans of “RHOA” watched the family navigate the news and the accompanying challenges. In 2019, Mrs. Leakes questioned if her husband’s cancer diagnosis could be karma for cheating during their marriage. On social media, Leakes shared how difficult it was being a caregiver and even revealed, at times, the patient can even become downright abusive.

The 53-year-old and her husband have had problems getting along ever since the diagnosis. Nene even contemplated abandoning the marriage because of his alleged attitude change. This would not be the first public breakup for the couple. Mr. and Mrs. Leakes originally tied the knot in 1997 but separated in 2010.

In June 2013, in a story good enough for a daytime soap, reality-turned-sitcom star NeNe said “I do” a second time to the man she split from three years prior. In fact, it was so good that Bravo TV aired the events leading up to and including the ceremony on a new spin-off show titled, “I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding.”

However, a couple of years ago, NeNe pondered another separation, while suggesting the possibility of her husband’s cancer may be karma for his cheating past. The actress made the explosive statement in a video posted on her YouTube channel. She said:

Don’t put this against me, but as a caretaker, you look at the person and be like, ‘You did so many different things to me, is this the payback for the time you cheated on me?’ As a caretaker, these are thoughts that go through your head.

NeNe thinks that Karma may be paying her husband back, for all those times that he cheated on her over the years. Teachings on karma explain that past actions affect people, either positively or negatively, and that present actions will affect them in the future. Buddhism uses an agricultural metaphor to explain how sowing good or bad deeds will result in good or bad fruit.

On September 1, 2021, Mr. Leakes died. The sad reality for NeNe, just like so many others, is she related a deadly disease as payment for opposing behavior. Good and bad things happen to “good and bad” people. This is just the cycle of life. In 2019, Gregg shared an emotional Instagram message to NeNe, admitting that she had been his rock throughout his entire cancer battle. He said:

We always hurt the ones we love, because they allow us to hurt them rather than snap back. I’m tired of hurting my wife who is only trying to take good care of me and wants only the best for me too. She deserves much more for her hard efforts and tireless hours spent on me. I pray to God to get it together.

The actress suggested that her husband’s deadly diagnosis could be a result of karma. While it is true that cancer could be a consequence of something, such as poor dietary habits, environment, ignored symptoms, and other possibilities. However, it is not unfounded for people to look at theories like karma when navigating a rough season of life.

Leakes and his wife survived that turbulent time and found the strength to stay together. He stood by NeNe’s side amid her exit from RHOA and when she opened her lounge. After experiencing a couple of years of reprieve, cancer returned and claimed his life. This afternoon, Leakes died of colon cancer among loved ones. RIP Mr. Gregg Leakes.

