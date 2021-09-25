Philippines President Top Contender for Vice Presidency

Don't like to read?

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is the top contender for the vice presidency, according to the survey conducted by Pulse Asia in June. After months of mixed and vague pronouncements, Duterte confirmed that he would join the vice presidential race. However, on Sept. 14, 2021, political consultant Greg Garcia stated he thinks Duterte’s decision is not final.

Campaign strategist Alan German made the exact prediction because of the issue of constitutionality. Subsequently, opinions are split on whether the Philippines president can run for vice presidency under the 1987 Constitution.

According to Article 7, Section 4 of the Constitution, the President is not eligible for reelection. While the text does not prohibit Duterte from aiming for the second-highest office, it still violates the Philippines Constitution because if the incumbent resigns or is removed from office, the vice president can become the president. On this basis, German believes that Duterte will not go for it.

As the race to succeed Rodrigo Duterte as President heats up, Filipinos are speculating a Duterte-Duterte administration. There are speculations that the leader could remain on the political scene for years like Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has done rotating between the president and prime minister posts.

His daughter Sara is leading the polls for the potential presidential candidate. While she ruled out a presidential run, supporters are urging her to enter the candidacy. However, some experts hesitate to say Duterte will run until he files his candidacy. Filipinos are speculating that Ferdinand (“Bongbong”) Marcos Jr. or Imee Marcos might join Sara Duterte’s slate.

The Go-Duterte team-up will not materialize, according to experts. Go declined the endorsement to be a presidential candidate as he wants to focus as a lawmaker. Manny Pacquiao and Manila Mayor Francisco (“Isko”) Moreno may also announce their candidacy for president.

