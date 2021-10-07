Bozo the Clown Rights Sold to David Arquette

Don't like to read?

One of Chicago’s most beloved characters, Bozo the Clown, has been purchased by David Arquette. News of the actor’s acquisition can first be seen on Broadway World on Oct. 5, 2021. Arquette purchased the character from Larry Harmon Pictures. Originally the character Bozo the Clown was created by Capitol Records in 1946.

Like many other people in the world, Arquette has been a life-long fan of the character. At one point, Chicago’s beloved character could be seen on television stations all over the United States and the world.

Arquette believes that “Bozo represents a world of love, light, and laughter. Something we can all use more of right now.” The actor is planning a circus interactive experience called “Empire Circus.” This event is planned to debut in Brooklyn, New York in November 2021.

According to Broadway World, Arquette will be introducing a modern take on Bozo the Clown. Bozo will be taking the stage during the Empire Circus’s DUMBO Meet Bozo show.

Chicago’s WGN has had licensing rights to Bozo the Clown since the year 1959. For 40 years people could see the beloved character on WGN-TV. During the four-decade span, the show had a 10-year waiting for its studio audience tickets.

The show is highly recognized as the most favored and successful locally produced children’s show in the history of TV. After Larry Harmon purchased the character he branded him Bozo “The World’s Most Famous Clown.”

Before Harmon passed away on July 3, 2008, he handpicked Arquette to carry on Bozo’s legacy.

Arquette is happy to bring Bozo the Clown back to life. For years, clowns have had a negative portrayal in the media. Bozo has long been viewed as a “kind clown.” The actor believes that “There is a Bozo inside each and every one of us and letting our Bozo out will help make the world a brighter place.”

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Broadway World: World Premiere of EMPIRE CIRCUS From David Arquette & More to Debut at Empire Stores in DUMBO; by Chloe Rabinowitz

WGN-TV 9: Bozo the Clown rights sold to David Arquette; by Dean Richards

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Clarissa Peterson’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of nathanmac87’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License