COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Met With Defiance by Chicago Employees

About 4,543 out of 12,770 CPD employees failed to report their COVID-19 vaccine status by the Friday, Oct. 15 deadline. The staggering majority are officers. So on Monday, their supervisors summoned these employees and were given the last chance to report their COVID-19 vaccine status on the city’s portal. If they do not comply, they will be placed on a non-disciplinary, no-pay rank and sent home.

About 35 percent of Chicago Police department employees defied Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. They have the lowest compliance rate, and only 64.4 percent provided their vaccination status. The Chicago Fire Department (CFD) has the second-lowest compliance rate at 72.1 percent and 28 percent defying the mandate.

Among those who followed orders, 6,894 were fully vaccinated, and 1,333 were either not vaccinated or only received the first shot of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

Out of 4,907 firefighters, paramedics, and civilian employees, about 1,369 defied the Mayor’s mandate. However, among those who followed the reporting mandate, about 2,974 were fully vaccinated, and only 564 were either not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or not vaccinated at all.

What Happens if They Do Not Change Their Minds?

Well, according to Tina Skahill, deputy director in the office of CPD Supt. David Brown, those who disobey Chicago’s COVID-19 vaccination policy will be under a disciplinary investigation that could result in a penalty, including separation from the CPD. Those officers who retire may not receive retirement credentials.

A small number of officers were relieved of their powers after getting the chance to comply with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, said Lightfoot during the news conference.

Lightfoot reiterated that she has a contingency plan in place that includes a canceled day off if hundreds of police officers decline the final offer. She stated that a very small number of folks said no to the mandate, so Lightfoot believed there should not be any disruption in keeping the neighborhood safe. She is confident that police officers will come around.

Written by Janet Grace Ortigas

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

