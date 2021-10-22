Alec Baldwin Fatally Shot One and Injured Another on the ‘Rust’ Set

Don't like to read?

A prop gun with blanks fired by veteran actor Alec Baldwin, 63, killed Halyna Hutchins, 42, and injured director Joel Souza, 48, in New Mexico on Thursday, Santa Fe County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The incident happened on the set of the movie ‘Rust’ outside Santa Fe.

The sheriff’s deputies were dispatched after a 911 call around 1:50 p.m. local time (3:50 p.m. ET) about the shooting on the set.

Hutchins was airlifted to the University of New Mexico, where medical personnel pronounced her dead.

Souza, 48, was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center by ambulance, where he received emergency treatment for his injuries.

The Santa Fe New Mexican sheriff’s office reported that Baldwin was seen in tears, but attempts to get his comment were unsuccessful.

A spokesman for Baldwin said the production halted at this time because the safety of the cast and crew is their top priority. But, a representative for Baldwin declined to comment further.

Representatives of Hutchins’ declined to comment on the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed so far.

The details of the Thursday deadly incident were not clear. Still, they are working on learning more and supporting a full investigation into this tragic event, said guild president John Lindley and executive director Rebecca Rhine.

Western production often uses Bonanza Creek Ranch, and the NBC affiliate KOB aerial video of Albuquerque shows the old church is blocked off.

The film was set in the 1880s and centers on a 13-year old boy who’s on the run with his grandfather, who was sentenced for the accidental killing of a rancher.

In 1993, “The Crow” actor Brandon Lee, 28, died in a filming accident when he was shot with a prop gun.

In 1984, “Cover Up” TV series actor Jon-Erik Hexum also died after shooting himself with a gun loaded with an empty cartridge.

According to the New Mexico Film office, the filming for “Rust” will continue in early November.

Written by Janet Grace Ortigas

