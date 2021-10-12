New ‘Scream’ Movie Set to Hit Theaters in 2022 [Video]

Don't like to read?

Calling all scary movie fans, there is a new “Scream” movie set to hit theaters next year. This may be the fifth one in the series but it is not “Scream 5.” Directors Tyler Gillet and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin are hoping the reboot will meet Wes Craven fans’ expectations when it hits theaters on Jan. 14, 2022.

Back in 2020, Paramount and Spyglass Media Group were sitting on pins and needles as they waited to find out if David Arquette, Neve Campbell, and Courtney Cox would jump on board with reprising their roles. This is the first film in the franchise since Craven’s passing in 2015.

If any of them was to be absent from the “Scream” reboot it would have surely raised a lot of eyebrows. However, they did not have to worry about that since they all came back to play their parts.

Gillet said the wait was “a wildly anxiety-producing situation.”

They were not disposable roles; they were very, very important and the heartbeat of what was great about the script. We couldn’t imagine the movie without any of them and so not having that perfectly locked-in right off the bat was definitely scary.

For those who do not know, the “Scream” movies are about a killer who puts on a Ghostface mask and begins to target teenagers in Woodsboro, California — a fictional town. As the movie unfolds, the serial killer picks off each of his victims one by one; all to reveal secrets from the town’s corpse-filled past.

Many fans took to social media to share the joy they felt about the reboot. Devin Dock replied to Scream Movies Twitter post, “No…. Thank you for giving us what we’ve been waiting for!!! I’ve been spreading this Scream trailer like wildfire because I’ve been waiting for this day!!!! I hope one day I can be in a horror movie like this!! Thank you guys!!!! I’m stoked!!!”

This sentiment is the general consensus for all the franchise’s fans. Most of them are hoping they do not kill Campbell’s character, Sydney Prescott.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Comic Book: Scream First Look: Meet the New Teens Being Hunted by Ghostface; by Russ Burlingame

Screen Rant: Scream Movies: Where Is Woodsboro? Every Filming Location; by Elizabeth Lerman

Entertainment Weekly: Scream first look: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette join franchise newbies (and Ghostface) in fifth film; by Clark Collins

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Nathan Rupert’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Courtesy of Miguel Castaneda’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License