The Future of the Dune Franchise [Video]

The success of the 2021 adaption of “Dune” has led to a sprawling franchise. So far, both a sequel film and a TV spinoff have officially been announced by Warner Bros.

“Dune” is shaping up to be director Denis Villeneuve’s best box office performance. The film now has an approximate gross of $40.1 million for its opening weekend, reports Film School Rejects. The film’s initial projection was $30 million. It managed to top the box office charts even with its same-day release on HBO Max, beating “Halloween Kills” and James Bond’s “No Time To Die.” On a budget of $165 million, it has grossed a promising $221 million worldwide. These results seem to have satisfied Warner Bros enough to warrant a sequel.

Fans Rejoice!

Today, Legendary Pictures Productions, LLC. officially announced the news today on Twitter. that “Dune” is officially getting a sequel. Legendary Entertainment was the principal financier behind the movie. They own the movie rights to the books, giving them the final say on the matter. Warner Bros. will help finance and distribute the new film. This time, it will premier only in theaters and not simultaneously on HBO Max.

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar caused a commotion in the film world when all the movies in Warner Bros 2021 roster were moved to a day-and-date release style; this refers to a film debuting online and in theaters. Many film partners, directors, and actors complained that this move would only benefit the studio. Their earnings were tied to how well the film did at the box office, and releasing it online not only cannibalizes ticket sales but potentially opens the door to film piracy.

More Content In the Pipeline

Along with a sequel, a prequel series called “Dune: The Sisterhood” was announced in 2019. Diane Ademu-John replaced the former showrunner Jon Spaihts who left to work on another “Dune” film. The show will follow Bene Gesserit, a mysterious female order who secretly operates her own agenda. Villeneuve is set to direct the pilot of the series. With an extensive world and many books to draw from, the “Dune” franchise looks to be off to a promising start.

