American Music Awards 2021 Releases List of Nominees

Organizers for the American Music Awards 2021 have just released the list of nominees. Seeing her name on the list for the first time; “Traitor” singer Olivia Rodrigo receives seven nominations. The event will be airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 21 at 8 p.m. (EST) on ABC. The next day it will be streaming on Hulu.
This year’s American Music Awards Artist of the Year nominees are:
- “Save Your Tears” singer, Ariana Grande.
- Boy band BTS.
- “Way 2 Sexy” singer, Drake.
- Oliva Rodrigo.
- “Take My Breath Away” singer The Weeknd.
The nominees for New Artist of the Year are:
- Olivia Rodrigo.
- The Kid LAROI.
- Masked Wolf.
- Giveon.
- 24kGoldn.
Nominees for the American Music Awards Collaboration of the Year:
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon for the song “Peaches.”
- Chris Brown & Young Thug for the song “Go Crazy.”
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior for the song “Mood.”
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez for the song “DÁKITI.”
- Doja Cat ft. SZA for the song “Kiss Me More.”
The American Music Awards nominees for Favorite Trending Song:
- Olivia Rodrigo’s song “drivers license.”
- Erica Banks’ song “Buss It.”
- Måneskin’s song “Beggin’.”
- Megan Thee Stallion’s song “Body.”
- Popp Hunna’s song “Adderall (Corvette Corvette).”
Nominees in the Favorite Music Video are:
- The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears.”
- Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
- Cardi B’s “Up”
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)’s “Leave The Door Open”
- Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license.”
The nominees on the American Music Awards’ Favorite Male Pop Artist are:
- Lil Nas X.
- Justin Bieber.
- Ed Sheeran.
- Drake.
- The Weeknd.
Nominees on the events Favorite Female Pop Artist are:
- Taylor Swift.
- Dua Lipa.
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Doja Cat.
- Ariana Grande.
The American Music Awards Favorite Pop Duo or Group list is:
- Maroon 5.
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak).
- Glass Animals.
- BTS.
- AJR.
Those nominated for Favorite Pop Album are:
- The Kid LAROI’s “F*CK LOVE.”
- Taylor Swift’s “evermore.”
- Ariana Grande’s “Positions.”
- Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia.”
- Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR.”
American Music Awards nominees for Favorite Pop Song are:
- The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Save Your Tears (Remix).”
- Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license.”
- Doja Cat ft. SZA’s “Kiss Me More.”
- BTS’s “Butter.”
- Dua Lipa’s “Levitating.”
The Favorite Male Country Artist nominees are:
- Jason Aldean.
- Luke Bryan.
- Chris Stapleton.
- Morgan Wallen.
- Luke Combs.
The list of nominees for Favorite Female Country Artist is:
- Gabby Barrett.
- Carrie Underwood.
- Maren Morris.
- Kacey Musgraves.
- Miranda Lambert.
American Music Awards nominees for Favorite Country Duo or Group are:
- Lady A.
- Old Dominion.
- Zac Brown Band.
- Florida Georgia Line.
- Dan + Shay.
The list of nominees in the Favorite Country Album category are:
- Lee Brice’s “Hey World.”
- Gabby Barrett’s “Goldmine.”
- Chris Stapleton’s “Starting Over.”
- *Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album.”
- Luke Bryan’s “Born Here Live Here Die Here.”
For the Favorite Country Song category the nominees are:
- Luke Combs’s “Forever After All.”
- Chris Young & Kane Brown “Famous Friends.”
- Chris Stapleton “Starting Over.”
- Walker Hayes “Fancy Like.”
- Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones.”
In the American Music Awards Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist category are:
- Lil Baby.
- Drake.
- Moneybagg Yo.
- Polo G.
- Pop Smoke.
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist nominees are:
- Coi Leray.
- Cardi B.
- Erica Banks.
- Megan Thee Stallion.
- Saweetie.
The nominees on the American Music Awards Favorite Hip-Hop Album are:
- Megan Thee Stallion “Good News.”
- Rod Wave “SoulFly.”
- Pop Smoke “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon.”
- Juice WRLD “Legends Never Die.”
- Drake “Certified Lover Boy.”
In the Favorite Hip-Hop Song category:
- Pop Smoke “What You Know Bout Love”
- Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK “Calling My Phone”
- Polo G “RAPSTAR”
- Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV “Lemonade”
- Cardi B “Up”
The nominees in the Favorite Male R&B Artist category are:
- Giveon.
- Chris Brown.
- The Weeknd.
- Tank.
- Usher.
Favorite Female R&B Artist nominees are:
- H.E.R.
- Doja Cat.
- Jazmine Sullivan.
- Jhené Aiko.
- SZA.
In the American Music Awards Favorite R&B Album category are:
- H.E.R.’s “Back of My Mind.”
- Giveon’s “When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time.”
- Doja Cat’s “Planet Her.”
- Queen Naija’s “missunderstood.”
- Jazmine Sullivan’s “Heaux Tales.”
The Favorite R&B Song nominees are:
- H.E.R.’s “Damage.”
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)’s “Leave The Door Open.”
- Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy.”
- Giveon’s “Heartbreak Anniversary.”
- Jazmine Sullivan’s “Pick Up Your Feelings.”
The nominees in the Favorite Male Latin Artist are:
- Maluma.
- J Balvin.
- Bad Bunny.
- Rauw Alejandro.
- Ozuna.
American Music Awards nominees for Favorite Female Latin Artist are:
- KAROL G.
- Becky G.
- Kali Uchis.
- ROSALÍA.
- Natti Natasha.
Favorite Latin Duo or Group nominees are:
- La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho.
- Calibre 50.
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga.
- Eslabon Armado.
- Los Dos Carnales.
The American Music Awards nominees for Favorite Latin Album are:
- Kali Uchis’s “Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios).”
- Bad Bunny’s “EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO.”
- Maluma’s “PAPI JUANCHO.”
- KAROL G’s “KG0516.”
- Rauw Alejandro’s “Afrodisíaco.”
Nominees for Favorite Latin Song are:
- Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA’s “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE.”
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s “DÁKITI.”
- Farruko’s “Pepas.”
- Maluma & The Weeknd’s “Hawái (Remix).”
- Kali Uchis’s “telepatía.”
In the Favorite Rock Artist category are:
- All Time Low.
- AJR.
- Foo Fighters.
- Glass Animals.
- Machine Gun Kelly.
The nominees in the Favorite Inspirational Artist category are:
- Carrie Underwood.
- CAIN.
- Elevation Worship.
- Lauren Daigle.
- Zach Williams.
Nominees in the Favorite Gospel Artist Category are:
- Kirk Franklin.
- Kanye West.
- Koryn Hawthorne.
- Maverick City Music.
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard.
American Music Awards nominees for Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist are:
- David Guetta.
- ILLENIUM.
- Marshmello.
- Regard.
- Tiësto.
Tune in to the American Music Awards on November 21 to see who wins in each category.
Written by Sheena Robertson
Source:
CNN: American Music Awards 2021: See who got nominated; by Lisa Respers France
Top, First Inset, and Featured Image Courtesy of Walt Disney Television’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License
Second Inset Courtesy of rocor’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License
Third Inset Courtesy of musicisentropy’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License