Undeniable Truth: ‘Never Ask a Question if You Don’t Already Know the Answer’

I can accept ignorance: no one knows everything about everything. However, I cannot accept anyone who chooses to be ignorant by ignoring facts.

I was watching “Jimmy Kimmel Live” the other day (I’m too old to stay up late and watch the original broadcast, I record it) and a very short clip made me laugh out loud. Outside of the studio, a small group of “anti-vaxxers” was holding signs and shouting:

Do you see all of these homeless people around? Are they dead in the street with COVID? Hell no. Why?

A homeless man walking by offered the ultimate response: “Because I’m vaccinated you dumb f**k.”

I do not know how you feel about anti-vaxxers, but I have very strong opinions. They are too dumb to walk the earth. These men and women have chosen to join a cult that ignores undeniable facts. If President Biden had not made his number one priority distribution of the vaccine, COVID-19 would have continued to spread. Furthermore, the death rate would have risen, and would surely be over 1 million or more.

Let us go back in time and look at another fact. When Trump was still in office, defiling our White House, he bragged constantly about the vaccine, although he had nothing to do with the process. His cult praised him and believed that when it was available, the pandemic would come to an end. Their hypocrisy today is unforgivable.

I am not a hypocrite, and I must be honest with you. Over my 75 years, I have had reactions to medications and vaccines, and initially had concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine. However, after watching a report on “60 Minutes,” explaining how this vaccine was created through an innovative process, I decided it was my time to join millions of others who were already vaccinated.

Did I have a reaction? Yes, but it was so minimal I barely noticed. I must admit that my “symptoms” may have been caused by anxiety.

Everything you have, everything you use today is because scientists spent years studying to help create the life you enjoy today. Scientists make our lives easier, and our quality of life better. They save lives, relieve pain, and are responsible for extending the lives of hundreds of millions of people around the world.

Anti-vaxxers choose to believe men and women who know nothing about anything but continue to spread their lies and conspiracies on Fox News, Newsmax, and other right-wing propaganda machines.

It saddens me that these same people believe that those who received their votes who are now members of the House and Senate are intelligent, informed, and have their welfare and safety as priorities. Today’s Republicans in Name Only (RINOs) have proven themselves incapable of intelligent thought. They mimic the words of America’s greatest failure, Donald John Trump.

Our government is in need of competent leadership that places our nation’s people ahead of the profits of corporations, and the wishes of those who spend their days in the Pentagon. Ensuring record profits for big business, and planning for another war is foolhardy and the reasons why the United States lags behind all other developed nations. The health and safety of 329.5 million Americans must be priority number one.

If every member of the government cared about performing the jobs for which they were elected, they would be encouraging every man, woman, and child to become vaccinated as soon as possible. However, uninformed voters continue to reelect self-serving men and women who have no interest in the future of the average American.

Moscow Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz, Ron Johnson, Chuck Grassley, Josh Hawley, John Cornyn, Matt Gaetz, Kevin McCarthy, Devin Nunes, Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jim Jordan, Steve Scalise, and others are not Americans, they are “Trumpsters.”

The vaccine is safe and is responsible for saving both lives and America’s economy. This is the absolute truth, and to deny it is to choose ignorance, and I have no use for you in my America.

Op-ed by James Turnage

