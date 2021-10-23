Windows 11 Available to Billions of Microsoft Users Worldwide

Don't like to read?

Windows 11 is now available to billions of users worldwide. But, like other new OS, it is not happening overnight. So, Microsoft Windows users have to wait for that magic notification to appear. However, the prerelease beta version is now available for those who do not want to wait.

Microsoft launched Windows 11 operating system on Oct. 5, 2021, and integrated it into eligible devices. Those who are using Windows 10 with a compatible computer can upgrade for free.

Take note that devices will not be eligible for an upgrade it is not up to standard. And yet, it does not mean that it cannot be downloaded.

Windows 11 Is Rolling out in Phases

Systems might not prompt the upgrade yet. However, according to the Microsoft August blog, the company expects to offer a free Windows 11 upgrade by mid-2022. If a person is in a rush, they use Microsoft’s new Installation Assistant.

The Windows 11 update will be available in the coming months when the upgrade is available for the device. The upgrade process is similar to the Windows 10 update if your device meets the minimum requirements. If not, Microsoft has a turnaround. This means, users can still download the update but will not be supported by the company.

How to Download Windows 11 Without Waiting

First, check through Microsoft’s PC Health Check app to see if the device is supported.

Back up all data, apps, and documents.

Go to Settings.

Click Update & Security, then Windows Update.

Check for Updates.

There is an option to download and install if the free version is available.

Click download and install.

On-screen prompts are there to help configure the settings.

If the upgrade is not available yet, download the Windows 11 Installation Assistant. Next, type Run to ensure the hardware is compatible. Next, select the Accept and Install options. Remember to restart the computer once finished with the installation.

What Windows 11 Includes

Windows 11 has a new streamlined design, more a Mac-like look. It has rounded colors, pastel colors, and a brand-new startup sound. The Start menu has moved from the bottom left to the middle, with app icons organized in the center. Android apps will also be merged into Windows and installed from the Microsoft Store, not to mention the widgets that give users a piece of glance information and easy virtual desktop creation. These features are not available straight away, but you can check them out online.

The update is the first significant upgrade to Microsoft’s OS since the 2015 launch of Windows 10. Speculation about the Windows major redesign has been circulating for the past year. CEO Satya Nadell confirmed in the Microsoft Build developers conference on May 25 that the updates were on the horizon for the 1.3 billion users of the OS in 2021. In mid-June, leaked images of Windows 11 spread.

