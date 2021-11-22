13-Year-Old Make-A-Wish Recipient Wants to Feed the Homeless

Homeless
Courtesy of *Hajee (Flickr CC0)

When asked if he could wish for anything in the world, a 13-year-old Make-A-Wish recipient from Jackson, Mississippi could have chosen a gaming console, shopping spree, trip to an amusement park, or spend time with someone he admires, like a sports hero. Instead, Abraham Olagbegi responded, “I really want to feed the homeless.”

The young man’s mother asked him this on the way home from a doctor’s appointment after learning his rare blood disorder qualified him for a wish in July. She was surprised at his response, but only momentarily. “When I think about the kind of kid he is, his answer made perfect sense,” his mom explained. His natural inclination to help others, like the homeless, is second nature.

Make-A-Wish is an organization that serves children over two and under 18 diagnosed with a critical illness that places a child’s life in jeopardy. The premise is based on research that confirms a wish can give youngsters the ability to fight against and overcome a critical illness,” the 501(c)(3) foundation website explains.

When completing the paperwork for his wish, Olagbegi wrote:

I would like for the homeless people at Poindexter Park in Jackson to receive one hot meal a month every month for the rest of the year or for an entire year.

Homeless
Courtesy of Ahmed Haque (Flickr CC0)

He explained that he and his used to go to the park once a month to feed the homeless at that park. But after he became ill, his family had to stop.

The 13-year-old’s wish is to do make a difference in others’ lives, “something impactful,” according to The Washington Post. His following words during an interview melted his mother’s heart, “My mom would always say it’s a blessing to be a blessing.”

Make-A-Wish foundation gave him his desire. He served meals to the homeless in September at Poindexter Park. The table cloth read: Abraham’s Table and Psalm 34:8.

Olagbegi has been fighting the effects of aplastic anemia, which is a rare and life-threatening blood disorder, for the last year and a half. He would need a bone marrow transplant. Despite his situation, he tries to keep in good spirits and think about the positive.

Taste and see that the Lord is good; blessed is the one who takes refuge in him. (Psalm 34:8)

Homelessness is at an all-time high in the United States, and if it were not for the generosity of Abraham, his family, the Make-A-Wish foundation, and other donors, most of those hit with hard times would be forgotten.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of *Hajee's Flickr Page – Creative Commons License
Inset Image Courtesy of Courtesy of Ahmed Haque's Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

