Brazilian Singer Marília Mendonça Dies at Age 26

Don't like to read?

Marília Mendonça, a popular Brazilian singer, has passed away at the age of 26. The plane she was on crashed on Nov. 5, 2021, in Piedade de Caratinga, Minas Gerais, Brazil — north of Rio de Janeiro.

She was born in Cristianópolis, Goiás, Brazil on July 22, 1995. Her parents names are Mário Mendonça and Ruth Dias. She was a popular Brazilian sertanejo singer.

This is one of the most popular musical genres in Brazil — basically, it is Brazilian Country Music. It even surpasses samba music.

Mendonça is an actress and composer known for “Sweet Diva,” “A Mother’s Love,” and “Anitta & Marília Mendonça: Some Que Ele Vem Atrás.”

In 2019, she married Murilo Huff. They have a son named Léo Dias Mendonça Huff.

Her death was confirmed by her press office. She was on her way to a concert when the plane crashed. Four other people died in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation. However, the Minas Gerais Electric Company (CEMIG) stated that the plane hit a cable on an electric tower owned by the company.

The Latin Grammy winner was known as “the Boss” to her millions of fans. Her death shocked the country. Many prominent Brazilians came forward to share their grief, including football star Neymar. He wrote on Twitter that he refused “to believe it, I refuse.”

She quickly rose to fame in the Brazilian Country Music genre. The star sang about women’s empowerment in a field traditionally dominated by male musicians.

The governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado, stated the family has confirmed there will a funeral for the singer around 8 a.m. local time on Saturday. It will be held in an arena in the state capital, Goiânia. The governor’s tweet stated that he expects around 100,000 mourners will be in attendance.

She is survived by her husband, 1-year-old son, family, and friends. The star will greatly be missed.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

CNN: Marília Mendonça, chart-topping Brazilian musician, dies in plane crash; by Rodrigo Pedroso and Taylor Barnes

IMDb: Marília Mendonça

Fox News: Marília Mendonça, Brazilian singer and Latin Grammy winner, dead at 26 in plane crash; by Nate Day

Rio and Learn: Sertanejo

Top and Featured Image Shark Shots Flickr Page – Creative Commons License