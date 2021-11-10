COVID-19 Cases Are on the Rise in Illinois

Don't like to read?

Over the past week, Chicago and the state of Illinois have seen a 20% rise in COVID-19 cases. For several months, these cases had dropped. However, the Delta Variant surge over the summertime caused an increase in cases.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has released data showing 2,561 new COVID-19 cases each day over the past seven days. This is a 19.7% increase since November 2 average of 2,215 daily cases.

Back on October 24, Illinois saw a daily average of 2,076 cases per day. From that data to today’s figures, the state has seen an increase of 27.7%.

Testing for the virus has also increased in recent days which makes it difficult to have an accurate account for the increase in positive cases. The average number of daily tests has risen to 120,627 which is a 7.5% increase over the past week.

The Illinois Department of Public Health’s figures shows the state’s positivity rates have risen 17% on all tests and 13.6% on individuals tested.

Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner Dr. Allison Arwardy states that there is a similar trend happening in the city. Currently, there is an average of 382 new cases per day, an increase of 22% from this time last week.

Chicago’s positivity rate on tests has increased from 1.7% to 2% over the past 10 days, according to the state of Illinois. Arwady noted the increase of COVID-19 cases is not ideal, however, it is nowhere near what the city was seeing last fall — 3,000 cases of coronavirus per day.

She added, “We’ll be keeping a close eye, but the biggest risk factor for still being diagnosed with COVID, or (being) hospitalized or dying from COVID here in Chicago and across the country is not being vaccinated.”

For those who are still unsure about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, they can join Phalanx Family Services “Coronavirus Q&A Info Series” — 837 W 119th St, Chicago, IL 60643 — on Wednesday, November 17 from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. This is an in-person event. They will be holding a virtual conference the following day from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

COVID-19 testing and vaccines are free for everyone. The city of Chicago is currently operating multiple vaccination sites. Individuals can also receive their vaccines from their healthcare providers and most pharmacies.

On November 13, the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) will host family vaccination clinics at all City Colleges of Chicago. They will be offering pediatric COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines for children ages 5-11. There will also be Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines and booster doses available for all Chicagoans.

