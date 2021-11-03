Donald Trump Mishandles COVID-19 Response Killing Hundreds of Thousands

Don't like to read?

Former President Donald Trump neglected his primary responsibility to serve and protect the American people. His administration mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic response, a dereliction of duty that cost over 740 thousand coronavirus deaths. Moreover, he lied about the virus:

It will just go away.

We are better prepared to fight the coronavirus than other nations.

My administration gets an A+ for its handling of the pandemic.

These were some of the statements offered by the illegitimate President as COVID-19 began to spread across the United States. They were his excuse for doing absolutely nothing, although the President’s Daily Brief informed him about a deadly health situation coming to the nation in December 2019.

There are over 46.1 million Covid-19 cases and 747 thousand deaths as of Nov. 2, 2021. The death toll is nearly the same number of lives lost in the nation’s deadliest military conflict, the Civil War, which was estimated to be 750 thousand. But Trump thinks he deserves an “A+” for his mishandling of the pandemic.

I continue to claim that our nation is the least informed, most ignorant in the world. Anyone who believed or continues to believe anything Donald Trump says is not intelligent enough to receive a driver’s license and undoubtedly incapable of voting. Just look at this example — the same people who trusted Trump in 2020 about his efforts to control the pandemic are now the most likely to refuse the vaccine. “There is no cure for stupid.”

Dr. Deborah Birx, Dr. Anthony Fauci’s co-adviser to Trump in 2020, recently testified before the House select committee on the tragedy of Jan. 6. She confirmed what many Americans knew. He is directly responsible for at least 130,000 pandemic deaths in the United States. Trump’s inaction placed America behind other nations in the fight to save lives and halt the spread of COVID-19. Dr. Brix said:

I believe if we had fully implemented the mask mandates, the reduction in indoor dining, then getting friends and family to understand the risk of gathering in private homes, and we had increased testing, that we probably could have decreased fatalities into the 30-percent less, to 40-percent less range.

The primary responsibility of the President of the United States is to care for the health and safety of the nation’s population. Unfortunately, Trump’s only focus was on reelection. He ignored the advancing pandemic recovery, according to Washington insiders.

Facts prove what was already known; those who took advice from qualified and experienced health officials have a much higher vaccination rate than those who listen to Trump, his supporters, and Fox News.

Since January 2020, millions of Americans have committed “suicide by Trump.” They believed in a man without average intelligence, a questionable education, America’s greatest con man, and a fascist who cares only about himself. He is a malignant narcissist who will say anything to place himself in a position of power and influence.

No one, including yours truly, should write anything about Trump unless it involves an indictment for treason. His attempt to overthrow the government as a sitting president is unforgivable and must not be ignored.

Republicans refused to convict Trump after two impeachments. He cannot escape without punishment for the third time.

Op-ed by James Turnage

