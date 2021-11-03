Disney Releases New ‘Star Wars’ Series Trailer [Video]

Don't like to read?

Disney has released a trailer for a new TV program called “The Book of Boba Fett.” After their most recent success in the “Star Wars” universe with “The Mandalorian,” the entertainment company has decided to create yet another sub-plot franchise for their Disney+ streaming platform. The show follows the legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand as they roam the galaxy’s underbelly.

Many fans have been waiting for a solo franchise for Boba Fett since his first appearance in the “Star Wars” universe. In 1978, he appeared in an “infamously bad Star Wars Holiday Special followed by a notoriously weak death in 1983’s Return of the Jedi, not to mention a prospective mid-2010s spinoff movie that was put in the trash compactor,” according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

Despite the lackluster content, two executive producers from “The Mandalorian,” Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, decided to bring Fett back into the picture at the beginning of their show’s second season, with Robert Rodriguez directing an episode that put Boba Fett in a more captivating, rebellious light.

The trio “forms the core creative team behind ‘The Book of Boba Fett’, which picks up immediately following ‘The Mandalorian’s’ Season 2 finale, and features Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen reprising their roles as Boba and Fennec Shand, respectively,” adds Yahoo! Entertainment.

Disney hopes that “the show, as well as the power of ‘Star Wars,’ will boost the company’s 116 million Disney+ membership count,” according to CNN Business.

Since Disney bought Lucasfilm in 2012, the culmination of films from the “Star Wars” franchise has grossed over $2.8 billion at the box office. When their Disney+ streaming service launched in 2019, “The Mandalorian” was part of the premier event. The new series will be launching on December 29th, and merchandise for the franchise has already been revealed.

Written by Ogechi Onyewuchi

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

