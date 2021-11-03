Collectors Find Value in Everyday Keepsakes Regardless of Monetary Value

By on

collector
Courtesy of Keith Cooper (Flickr CC0)

There are three types of collectors, hobbyists, investors, and those who hold on to keepsakes. Whether it is seashells or high-end artwork, people collect items that possess some meaning for them.

The internet is packed with how-to guides for collectors, including art, coins, stamps, toys, wine, games, trading cards, and more. Many people are obsessed with collectibles, and some of the most sought-after items are often mementos. For example, Vinath Oudomsine, a Georgia business

collector
Courtesy of Joe Haupt (Flickr CC0)

owner, recently purchased a Pokémon card for $57,789 using funds from a fraudulently obtained COVID-19 economic relief loan.

In April, another Pokémon card was purchased at auction by the rapper Logic for $183,812. He explains he could not afford the popular trading cards when he was young and is pleased that as an adult, he can afford “a piece of something I could never have, it’s not about the material it’s about the experience.”

For others, a love of cars might lead a collector to move from beyond their Mattel’s Hot Wheels collection to buy a vintage automobile. Millions of Americans flock to events to see restored classics.

Some collectors enjoy restoring a classic vehicle, whereas others seek instant gratification and buy one fully restored. The resale value of these highly desirable collectibles sees an average increase of 1.5% annually. However, in the first three months of 2021, enthusiastic buyers paid an average markup of  2.0%, reports Hagerty’s Classic Index.

Many collectors’ inventories vary, but some only have one or two special items. High-end collectibles like museum-quality statues or paintings are highly desirable items. On Nov. 15, 2017, Leonardo da Vinci’s “Salvator Mundi,” circa 1940-1500, sold for a record-breaking $450.3 million at Christie’s.

Collections, no matter their monetary value, will continue to be prized possessions of the collector.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Keith Cooper’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License
Inset Image Courtesy of Joe Haupt’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

  

