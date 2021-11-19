FBI Charges Connecticut Man With Security Clearance in Capitol Insurrection

Don't like to read?

A 24-year-old General Dynamics Electric Boat engineer with federal security clearance was recently arrested for the Jan. 6th U.S. Capitol insurrection. Jeremy K. Baouche of New London appeared before a federal judge at the Richard C. Lee United States Courthouse in New Haven, Connecticut, on Nov. 10, 2021. The criminal complaint issued by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia against the defendant includes:

Entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demostrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

The FBI tip line received several tipster alerts from people who claimed they recognized Baouche in video footage seen online and in news coverage of the day’s riots. In the video, he is recognized wearing a similar jacket that he was wearing in a photograph with Roger Stone posted on social media.

In the video investigators examined, the defendant is seen entering the Capitol building at 2:35 p.m. EDT, carrying a bullhorn as he walked up the stairs to the dome, according to court documents. Baouche is seen exiting and reappearing the rotunda several times before leaving the Capitol about 8-10 minutes later. He was one of the invaders chanting “who’s house” into the megaphone at least three times eliciting “our house” responses.

While investigating Baouche’s movements leading up to the invasion of the Capitol, the FBI uncovered evidence he purchased the bullhorn sometime between Nov. 22 and Dec. 26, 2020. In addition, his GPS revealed he was in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5 and 6, 2021.

Baouche appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert M. Spector. He posted a $100,000 bond and was released. He will appear before a federal judge in the District of Columbia via videoconference before the end of the month.

The engineer is the fifth person from Connecticut to be charged for their part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. On June 2 in White Plain, N.Y., the first took place when agents arrested Partick Edward McCaughey III of Ridgefield. Then on June 3, Richard T. Crosby Jr., of Harwinton, was arrested. The next arrestees were Jean Lavin and Carly Krzywicki, a mother, and daughter from Canterbury. Their arrests happened in mid-September.

Government records indicate that, as of November 16, authorities have arrested and charged 696 individuals for their participation in the insurrection. Thousands of rioters have yet to be identified:

The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying individuals who made unlawful entry into the U.S. Capitol building and committed various other alleged criminal violations, such as destruction of property, assaulting law enforcement personnel, targeting members of the media for assault, and other unlawful conduct, on January 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Call 800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) to verbally report a tip or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Images Courtesy of Blink O’fanaye’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License