14th Amendment Prevents Trump From Ever Running for President Again

Donald Trump’s incitement of violence with the intention of overthrowing the 2020 election on Jan. 6, 2021, prevents him from running for office again.

The 14th Amendment, Article 3 of the United States Constitution, offers this guarantee:

No Person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, […] to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.

This clear and irrefutable clause affects not only Trump but Ted Cruz, Josh Hawlings, Mo Brooks, and others. At the very least, they “aided and abetted” the insurrectionists. But, more importantly, they likely committed acts of sedition.

I often share the fact that the government is the most corrupt in all of the developed nations. In any other country, if a sitting president or prime minister has encouraged a coup, they would be in prison today and awaiting sentencing for treason. Politicians on both sides of the aisle protect their own. I believe that nearly every person in Washington has committed some crime, but few are punished for their unlawful actions. Sadly, in the American government, truth and trust have become antonyms.

The attack on our democracy on January 6 was clearly planned by Trump and his supporters after several meetings at the Willard Hotel. As the insurrection was taking place, he exchanged phone calls with several members of his party. Trump was informed of everything happening inside the Capitol Building but refused to make an effort to halt the failed coup. He cannot be allowed to defile the White House again.

The truth is that in some manner, Trump violated the Constitution every one of the 1,460 days he was in office. From obstructing justice to violations of individual rights with actions of racism and bigotry, Trump never missed a single day spitting on the Law of the Land.

I have an honest question for any man or woman who continues to support the worst president in history: “why would you want him back in office?” Trump accomplished nothing in four years except for giving a reason for white supremacists to crawl out from under their rocks into the light of day and giving massive tax breaks to the wealthy and large corporations, nearly bankrupting our nation’s treasury.

Most importantly, Trump failed at his one job, to protect the health and welfare of the American people. He did nothing to slow or halt the spread of Covid-19. Dr. Deborah Birx claims that Trump is personally responsible for at least 130,000 deaths in the United States by failing to take timely action when he first learned of a possible health emergency in December 2019.

President Joe Biden has done more for our country in less than 10 months than Trump did in an entire term of office.

Finally, please remember to vote next year and in 2024. If there is another large turnout, nothing else will matter. We must elect women and men who will work for all Americans, not just a few.

Op-ed by James Turnage

