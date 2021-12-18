Fox News Passively Admits Jan 6th Was the Darkest Day in US History

Don't like to read?

Even Fox News admitted that Jan. 6, 2021, was the darkest day in the nation’s history, that is, until they were in front of the cameras.

You may have read or heard about four texts sent to then Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, during the three hours of a failed coup. One came from Donny Boy Jr., Fox’s fake journalists, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and Brian Kilmeade.

The first thing you must notice is that all four offer proof that Trump was in complete control of the insurrection. The fact that Trump ignored the requests and continued to watch the riot on television speaks volumes. His affliction as a malignant narcissist was on full display. He was thrilled that thousands of traitors to their country were acting violently in his honor.

You can read the texts almost everywhere, except for Fox News. Liz Cheney read all four during a congressional hearing. They all contained the same message, “tell your people to leave the Capitol now.”

Remember, we are talking about Junior and three Fox personalities. So, when they appeared on camera, they displayed their usual hypocrisy and praised the “protesters,” and continued to defend Trump’s baseless claim about “massive voter fraud.” I would expect nothing else.

Once and for all, look at his sad attempt to protect his enormous ego.

The 2020 election was blessed with the largest voter turnout in history. COVID-19 receives the credit for this phenomenon. Encouraging mail-in voting is responsible for much of the surge.

The Associated Press recently completed an investigation into Trump’s fantasy, and the following is what they found.

“An Associated Press review of every potential case of voter fraud in the six battleground states disputed by former President Donald Trump has found fewer than 475 — a number that would have made no difference in the 2020 presidential election.”

More than 150,000,000 votes were cast. Therefore, the percentage is infinitesimal. Let’s end this discussion once and for all. Donald Trump must face the fact that his life is a tale of losses unless he receives enormous assistance from another entity, usually a foreign nation.

Although all four of these texts begged Meadows to stop the insurrection, they later denied the truth. Nothing new here.

Ingraham lowered herself into the slime at the bottom of a swamp as she claims now that only a few of the rioters were Trump supporters. She told the most blatant lie of all when she alleged that Antifa organized the assault. The truth is that Antifa is not an organization, and they oppose fascist attempts such as those on January 6.

Instead, the assault was planned and organized by Trump and his neo-Nazi supporters like The Proud Boys and The Right Stuff. The evidence proving these facts continues to pile up at a dizzying pace.

Unfortunately, in the 21st Century, nothing but lies are offered to the American people from the right-wing. Fox has been dividing the nation for 25 years. I continue to question the FCC’s reasons for allowing Fox to keep its broadcast license. They are far from being a news agency with legitimacy.

Op-ed by James Turnage

