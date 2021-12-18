Soccer Legend Pelé Undergoing Chemotherapy Treatment

Don't like to read?

Soccer legend Pelé will stay a few days more in the hospital after recently undergoing chemotherapy treatment of a colon tumor. Pele, 81, is in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days, said the spokesperson at Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

During Pelé’s routine examination in early September, Dr. Miguel Cendoroglo Neto and Dr. Fabio Narsi discovered a tumor during laboratory and cardiovascular tests.

Pelé underwent surgery on September 4 and stayed in the hospital and received treatment at Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein hospital for almost a month.

The Brazilian player of the century said in his Instagram post:

“I wanted to share this achievement with you. After all, every little victory is a reason to celebrate, don’t you think? When the path is difficult, celebrate each step of the journey. Focus on your happiness. It’s true that I can’t jump anymore, but these past few days, I’ve been punching the air more times than usual,” he added.

FIFA named Pelé their Player of the Century in 2000, and he shared this honor with Argentina’s Diego Maradona.

Last year, when reports came out about fears over Pelé’s health, he dismissed that he suffered from depression during his recovery from hip surgery.

Pelé won the World Cup in 1958, 1962, and 1970 and remains Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.

