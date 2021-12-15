Grammy Nomination Awarded to Chicago Artist

Don't like to read?

The 64th annual Grammy’s awards will be hosted on January 31, 2022. The recording academy has announced the nominations for each of the 86 categories. The nominations include General Fields such as:

Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Pop, Dance/Electronic Music, Contemporary Instrumental Music, Rock, Alternative, R&B, Rap, Country, New Age, Jazz, Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music, Latin, American Roots Music, Reggae, Global Music, Children’s, Spoken Word, Comedy, Musical Theater, Music for Visual Media, Composing/Arranging, Package, Notes, and Historical, Production, Classical, Music Video/Film.

This year the Grammys will be featuring an artist from Chicago. In the R&B under 18 in Best Traditional Performance BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal. Which is currently running along “I Need You” by Jon Batiste; “Born Again” by Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper; “Fight For You” by H.E.R.; “How Much Can A Heart Take” by Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba.

Bryan James Sledge known by his stage name BJ The Chicago Kid was born on November 23, 1984, In Chicago, Illinois he grew up in Chicago’s South Side in Brainerd. Growing up he taught himself how to play the drums and piano releasing his debut album Pineapple Now-Laters in 2012, BJ has gone on since to earn multiple Grammy nominations.

This year Grammys will be hosted by Trevor Noah. Harvey Mason Jr., Recording Academy CEO, and Tammy Hurt, Recording Academy Board of Trustees Chair, will together reveal the nominations for the 64th Grammy Awards. The 2022 Awards show will take place Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at 8-11:30 p.m. ET / 5-8:30 p.m. PT.

Written by Skye Leon

Sources:

Grammy: The 64th GRAMMY Awards: Everything You Need To Know About The 2022 GRAMMYs Awards Show & Nominations

Chicago Magazine: How BJ the Chicago Kid Broke Out of Brainerd and Onto FM Radio

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Peggy_Marco’s Pixabay Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of rocor’s Flickr Page -Creative Commons License