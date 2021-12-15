Snoop Dogg Announces Nominees for the Golden Globes 2022

Don't like to read?

Rapper Snoop Dogg announced the nominees for the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Monday. “Belfast” and “The Power of the Dog” led film nominees with seven nods each. HBO’s comedy-drama “Succession” earned a five nod nomination for TV series. Apple’s “The Morning Show” and “Ted Lasso” followed closely behind with four nods each.

NBC and other media partners have opted out of publicly participating in the Golden Globes ceremony this year. These media outlets have previously participated in the award show. They have cited diversity issues within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group behind the event.

Back in October, the HFPA announced its “most diverse” class of new members. They stated they plan on carrying on with the Golden Globes whether they had a broadcast home or nominees in attendance at the Jan. 9, 2022 award show.

Nominees in the Television Category

For Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series — Comedy or Musical the nominees are:

Anthony Anderson for his role in “Black-ish.”

Nicholas Hoult for his role in “The Great.”

Steve Martin for his role in “Only Murders in the Building.”

Martin Short for his role in “Only Murders in the Building.”

Jason Sudeikis for his role in “Ted Lasso.”

Nominees for Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series — Comedy or Musical are:

Hannah Einbender for her role in “Hacks.”

Elle Fanning for her role in “Insecure.”

Tracee Ellis Ross for her role in “Black-ish.”

Jean Smart for her role in “Hacks.”

Nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series — Drama

From “Succession,” Brian Cox.

From “Squid Game,” Lee Jung-jae.

From “Succession,” Jeremy Strong.

From “Lupin,” Omar Sy.

Nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

From “In Treatment,” Uzo Aduba.

From “The Morning Show,” Jennifer Aniston.

From “The Good Fight,” Christine Baranski.

From “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Elisabeth Moss.

Nominations for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV

Paul Bettany from “WandaVision.”

Oscar Isaac from “Scenes From a Marriage.”

Michael Keaton from “Dopesick.”

Ewan McGregor from “Halston.”

Tahr Rahim from “The Serpent.”

Nominees for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV

From “Scenes From a Marriage,” Jessica Chastain.

From “Genius: Aretha,” Cynthia Erivo.

From “WandaVision,” Elizabeth Olsen.

From “Maid,” Margaret Qualley.

From “Mare of Easttown,” Kate Winslet.

Best TV Series Drama Nominees

“Lupin.”

“Pose.”

“Squid Game.”

“Succession.”

“The Morning Show.”

Best TV Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV Nominations

“Impeachment: American Crime Story.”

“Dopesick.”

“Maid.”

“Mare of Easttown.”

“The Underground Railroad.”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV Nominees

Kaitlyn Dever for “Dopesick.”

Andie MacDowell for “Maid.”

Sarah Snook for “Succession.”

Hannah Waddingham for “Ted Lasso.”

Jennifer Coolidge for “White Lotus.”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV Nominees

Kieran Culkin from “Succession.”

Oh Yeong-su from “Squid Game.”

Brett Goldstein from “Ted Lasso.”

Mark Duplass from “The Morning Show.”

Billy Crudup from “The Morning Show.”

Nominations for Best Television Series — Comedy or Musical

“Hacks.”

“Only Murders in the Building.”

“Reservation Dogs.”

“Ted Lasso.”

“The Great.”

Nominees in the Film Category

Best Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical

“Cyrano.”

“Don’t Look Up.”

“Licorice.”

“Tick, Tick … Boom!”

“West Side Story.”

Nominations for Best Motion Picture — Drama

“CODA.”

“Dune.”

“Belfast.”

“King Richard.”

The Power of Dog.”

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language Nominations are:

“A Hero.”

“Compartment No. 6.”

“Drive My Car.”

“Parallel Mothers.”

“The Hand of God.”

Nominees for Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh for “Belfast.”

Aaron Sorkin for “Being the Ricardos.”

Adam McKay for “Don’t Look Up”

Paul Thomas Anderson for “Licorice Pizza.”

Jane Campion for “The Power of the Dog.”

Best Original Song — Motion Picture Nominees

“Be Alive” from “King Richard” performed by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Dixson.

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” sung by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell.

“Dos Orugitas” from “Encanto” performed by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect” sung by Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, and Carole King.

“Down to Joy” from “Belfast” performed by Van Morrison.

Nominations for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

From “Belfast,” Jamie Dornan.

From “Belfast,” Ciarán Hinds.

From “CODA,” Troy Kotsur.

From “The Power of the Dog,” Kodi Smit-McPhee.

From “The Tender Bar,” Ben Affleck.

Nominees for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Caitríona Balfe in “Belfast.”

Ariana DeBose in “West Side Story.”

Kirsten Dunst in “The Power of the Dog.”

Aunjanue Ellis in “King Richard.”

Ruth Negga in “Passing.”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy Nominees

Peter Dinklage in “Cyrano.”

Leonardo DiCaprio in “Don’t Look Up.”

Anthony Ramos in “In the Heights.”

Cooper Hoffmanin “Licorice Pizza.”

Andrew Garfield in “Tick, Tick … Boom!”

Nominations for Best Motion Picture — Animated

“Encanto.”

“Flee.”

“Luca.”

“My Sunny Maad.”

“Raya and the Last Dragon.”

Nominees for Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Javier Bardem in “Being the Ricardos.”

Will Smith in “King Richard.”

Mahershala Ali in “Swan Song.”

Benedict Cumberbatch in “The Power of the Dog.”

Denzel Washington in “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama Nominees

Nicole Kidman for her role in “Being the Ricardos.”

Lady Gaga for her role in “House of Gucci.”

Kristen Stewart for her role in “Spencer.”

Jessica Chastain for her role in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

Olivia Colman for her role in “The Lost Daughter.”

Nominees for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy are:

Marion Cotillard in “Annette.”

Emma Stone in “Cruella.”

Jennifer Lawrence in “Don’t Look Up.”

Alana Haim in “Licorice Pizza.”

Rachel Zegler in “West Side Story.”

Nominees for Best Director — Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh in “Belfast.”

Denis Villeneuve in “Dune.”

Maggie Gyllenhaal in “The Lost Daughter.”

Jane Campion in “The Power of the Dog.”

Steven Spielberg in “West Side Story.”

Nominated for Best Original Score

“Encanto.”

“Dune.”

“Parallel Mothers.”

“The French Dispatch.”

“The Power of the Dog.”

It is unclear if there will be guests in attendance or even if the show will be aired on television. Assumably, one should be able to view their favorite nominee’s win online.

