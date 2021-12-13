Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Chicago

Don't like to read?

The end of the year is almost here. Now is the time to start planning where to ring in the New Year. Festivities to honor a new year’s arrival date back to ancient Babylon — some 4,000 years ago.

Babylonians celebrated the first new moon following the vernal equinox which was the day in late March that has an equal amount of sunlight and darkness. This heralded the start of a new year for them.

They marked the experience with a massive religious festival called Akitu — a word derived from the Sumerian word meaning barley, which was cut in the spring. In addition to the new season, Akitu celebrated the mythical victory of the Babylonian sky god Marduk over the evil sea goddess Tiamat. It also served as the time the current ruler’s divine mandate was symbolically renewed or a new king was crowned.

Today millions of people celebrate the occasion with the people they love or individuals that share their love for festivities. Groups gather together in homes, bars, or events like swanky balls on December 31 to ring in new year tidings.

Chicagoans can bring in 2022 in memorable ways including award-winning dining options, live shows at neighborhood venues, or many other unique events.

One way to celebrate the holiday is at Navy Pier’s iconic fireworks show. Individuals can watch the spectacular fireworks light up the sky over Lake Michigan. At the stroke of midnight, partygoers can watch the fireworks in two jaw-dropping locations.

One can dance the night away as they wait for the fireworks to start at Aon Grand Ballroom. The Offshore Rooftop & Bar offers beautiful views of the Chicago skyline and a fireworks show at midnight. Party-goers can enjoy a five-hour open bar, a midnight champagne toast, food stations, and heavy passed bites, according to Choose Chicago.

There will be a mile-long fireworks show launching from Wolf Point to Lake Shore Drive. People can enjoy the New Year’s Eve show by grabbing a spot on the Chicago Riverwalk or any nearby restaurants or hotels.

There are many restaurants offering special events for New Year’s Eve as well. The city of Chicago offers people tons of ways to ring in the New Year.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Marit & Toomas Hinnosaar’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Sheila Dee’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License