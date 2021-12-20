Hellen Antonopoulos Dies of Suspected Heart Attack Brought on by Heartbreak?

Don't like to read?

Hellen Antonopoulos passed away on November 24 at the age of 48 from what family members suspect was a heart attack brought on by heartbreak. “It was a broken heart,” says Fotios Zemenides, a brother-in-law of the family. This sentiment can be supported by understanding what could have caused Antonopoulos to experience the feeling of heartbreak in the first place. Just one day before her death, Antonopoulos buried her mother, who died of acute myeloid leukemia while surrounded by family members. She was just 68-years-old.

Losing a parent is one of the most difficult, and formidable experiences of human existence, even for adult children. Although everyone knows at some point they will eventually lose their parents, being an adult does not change the fact that the loss of a parent is both biologically and psychologically traumatic. Oftentimes, children of all ages who experience such a loss are wholly transformed and can experience mild to deep depression, fear, and anger. “A handful of studies have found links between unresolved grief and cardiac issues, hypertension, immune disorders, and even cancer”, as reported by a health, science, and psychology newsletter. Among these disorders exists one that many cardiologists have termed broken-heart syndrome or heartbreak which is suspected to be the cause of Antonopoulos’ death.

“Broken heart syndrome is a temporary heart condition that’s often brought on by stressful situations and extreme emotions”, according to studies reported by Mayo Clinic. “It occurs in response to sudden emotional stress — particularly grief — and is more common in women than in men”, says a report in a heart health newsletter published by Cleveland Clinic. Despite the fact that most cases of broken heart syndrome can be treated, there is still the possibility that this malady can also lead to death. Though rare, “yes, in fact, you can die of a broken heart”, as reported by Cleveland Clinic. Could Antonopoulos’ death have been caused by a heart attack brought on by heartbreak? With her young age and lack of preexisting medical conditions coupled with the psychologically daunting loss of her mother, one can conclude that heartbreak is the exact cause of death.

Strong prayers and tender condolences are needed for the family of Hellen Antonopoulos as they not only mourn the loss of their mother, but also the untimely death of their sister. The city of Chicago and more specifically the Chicago Public School district also grieve the loss of this “champion for [CPS] students”, as she was a greatly revered social worker and student advocate for Chicago Public School students. Her work was deeply rooted in the mental health of students, as she was executive director of CPS’s Office of Social and Emotional Learning.

Colleagues of Antonopoulos described her as one who “ensured that everyone supporting the students would understand their role and be accountable” as well as one who secured tools and resources to facilitate learning and meet the needs of every student. As a result of her hard work, thousands of dollars have been raised to support close to a million students for many years to come.

Hellen Antonopoulos dies leaving many to not only mourn the loss of “a beautiful soul who had done great work” but also to speculate if her death was brought on by a heartbreak-induced heart attack.

Written by Hyleia Kidd

Edited by DiMarkco Chandler

Sources:

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Chris Christian’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Crowcombe Al’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License