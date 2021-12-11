‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ Disney’s New Holiday Catastrophe [Video]

Don't like to read?

Although Disney+ already has many Home Alone movies to showcase for their winter collection, they decided to boost their content with an updated reboot for the franchise. “Home Sweet Home Alone,” is now streaming and is supposed to retell the cult-classic 1990s family comedy about an intelligent child driving off Christmas burglars. Many critics, however, see the movie as a sign that Disney is getting too comfortable with refurbishing older content instead of creating new ones.

Despite the infamous first movies, “Home Alone” (1990) and “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York” (1992), the series will soon be boasting six movies in its collection with the addition of “Home Sweet Home Alone.” The other renditions include “a third movie with North Korean terrorists (1992); a fourth where Kevin is played by another kid and his parents got divorced (2002); and a fifth involving something along the lines of a ghost (2012).”

Even still, it seems that writers Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell wanted to add a personal spin on the original formula that has been used for the past five movies. “Since the two are regulars on Saturday Night Live, their sometimes-forceful use of comedy was almost a given,” writes Richard Trenholm for CNet.

Many critics complain that most of the comedic relief in the movie centers around topics that younger generations wouldn’t know. “This new film is peppered with jokes about OJ, real estate and clearing your search history. There’s a Scarface reference and a running gag about data migration. Kids love that stuff!” The new movie was released in November after being repeatedly put on hold due to COVID-19 earlier this year.

Regardless of what critics are already saying about the film, “Home Sweet Home Alone” is now available on Disney+ for friends and family to enjoy this holiday season.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Created by Ogechi Onyewuchi

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Source:

CNet: Home Sweet Home Alone review: Disney Plus reboot is the worst Christmas gift; by Richard Trenholm

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of PokemonaDeChroma’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Antonio Castagna’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License