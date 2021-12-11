US Law Enforcement Supports White Supremacists

Don't like to read?

On January 6, when the Capitol Police asked the U.S. military for assistance, they were ignored. Instead, as the Black Lives Matter movement protested the murder of George Floyd and other Black men and women across America by cop, law enforcement offered protection for white supremacist groups who attempted to incite violence.

Law enforcement officers and military members joined the insurrectionists on January 6th and attempted to overthrow the government. Donald Trump’s illegitimate presidency revealed that racism is far more pervasive in all law enforcement agencies than we once believed. Is the United States moving toward a bloody civil war rather than a peaceful American conflict of words and laws?

The decision by a jury in Wisconsin Friday to exonerate a young man who murdered two unarmed men with a military assault rifle proved that no man or woman who supports the Constitution and rejects a fascist takeover of the government could trust the nation’s judicial system. Today I learned that Fox News is more corrupt and anti-American than I knew. It appears that Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense team was funded by Fox and traitor Tucker Carlson. Now everyone knows why defense attorney Mark Richards granted Fox exclusive access to his client. Fox license to broadcast must be rescinded.

The worst governor in American history, Ron DeSantis, signed an “anti-riot” bill into law. It allows law enforcement to savagely attack peaceful protesters who exercise their first amendment rights. It also provides felony punishment for other protestors who do nothing more than march with the crowd.

Maybe all real Americans should ask Florida to secede from the Union: we don’t want DeSantis, and we don’t need Florida. And they can take Texas with them. Greg Abbott is as bad as DeSantis, and the white people in Texas are f**king crazy.

If anyone is loyal to Trump, they are not loyal to the United States of America. Every day I see additional proof that he is a Russian asset who owes Putin his loyalty. These two fascists continue to use the nation’s weak, uninformed citizens, without education, who believe in white supremacy, to end the Founding Fathers’ dream. They began their relationship in 1987, and today Putin is in complete control of the orange buffoon.

I know this article is dark and frightening, but it is based on the truth about what has happened over the last 4+ years. One entire party has abandoned its oath of office and its fealty to the people of the United States of America. As a temporary government employee, I gave the same oath of office required from the President, and every member of Congress and aide in Washington, hundreds of times.

You are not an American if you fail to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” Therefore, any man or woman who aided or abetted the traitors who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, must be given the maximum punishment by law for sedition and even treason.

Violating the oath can be punished by a $125,000 fine and 25 years in federal prison. In addition, according to special circumstances related to the military and law enforcement, anyone involved in the failed coup must be removed from their positions and either court-martialed or tried in a court for attempting to destroy the nation.

Politicians enjoy bragging that we are a ‘nation of laws.’ This is misleading. Laws are applied differently to different people. Elected officials, the wealthy, and the powerful are never punished to the fullest extent of the law. The insurrectionists are under the protection of the Trump Party and will receive a slap on their wrists for attempting to murder Mike Pence, Nancy Pelosi, and others.

Since 1981 the country has moved further to the right. Unfortunately, extremists remain in control of the government, and therefore the nation’s future. It was not enough to remove Trump from the White House. Every man and woman who claims to be a “Republican” must be evicted. They are the enemies of the American people and cannot be allowed a voice in the House or Senate. Please vote in 2022 and 2024. Your future and the future of all those you love depend upon the outcome of these two elections.

Op-Ed by James Turnage

