Joe Biden Confirms He Will Run for President in 2024 Health Permitting

President Joe Biden has confirmed he plans to run for reelection in 2024 as long as his health permits him to compete. He affirmed his plans during an interview with David Muir on “World News Tonight” that aired on Wednesday.

Biden then stated that he is “a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many, many times.” he added that when the 2024 elections roll around and he is “in the health I’m in now, if I’m in good health, then, in fact, I would run again.”

When the president was asked if he would still run again if it meant a rematch against Donald Trump. He grinned before answering Muir.

You’re trying to tempt me now.

Biden then asked why would he not run against “Trump if he were the nominee? That’d increase the prospect of running.” The White House has been saying for a while now that the president will run again in the 2024 election.

Biden’s announcement has been met with a mix of feelings on social media. Prof Zenkus tweeted, “Only 22% of Americans want Biden to run again in 2024. If you think Kamala is the savior, her number is only 12%. Pete B pulls in with a stellar 4%. This is no longer a sinking ship, it’s actually sunk.”

“67% of Independent voters don’t want Joe Biden to run in 2024,” according to the Daily Caller’s Twitter page. Virginia Red tweeted that the president “is senile, delusional, at historically low approval ratings (down 8% points just in one week among independents).”

Then there are those, like Caleb x Venables SZN, who tweeted, “I’d vote for him in a heartbeat. [The] Best president we’ve ever had.” A person who goes by J agreed and tweeted, “I will vote for him in 2024. Who else?” Mary Brandt stated, “I feel strong(ly) about his values carrying our nation forward.” There are many others who would like to see him win but doubt that he will.

