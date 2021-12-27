Joe Manchin Has a Choice Support Virginia’s People or Support Big Business

Don't like to read?

There is no doubt that Joe Manchin is a Republican: a Democrat in name only. He has obeyed the right-wing mandate of supporting special interests while ignoring the people’s will.

West Virginia is one of the poorest states in America. The majority of his state’s people continue to urge Manchin to vote in favor of President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” proposal. He is not listening.

The state’s big businesses are praising Manchin for not offering his support for the president’s agenda. He is listening.

Manchin is heavily invested in coal. But, unlike real Democrats, who place people before profits, Manchin puts profits before people: he is a member of the Trump Party.

The people of West Virginia are very disappointed and obviously sorry they voted for him.

“I felt like I was kicked in the stomach,” said Rick Wilson, the West Virginia economic justice project director for American Friends Service Committee. “So many people here have been working so hard on this, people in recovery, parents who get the [child tax credit], people who care deeply about climate change, coal miners who need black lung benefits that were tied to this legislation. It would probably have more impact on West Virginia than any other state.”

Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema, and the entire right side of the aisle ignore the fact that serving in Washington is a privilege given to them by the voting public. Their purpose is to serve the people of their states and the country, not rule over them or use their political positions for personal and financial gain.

While business leaders continue to praise Manchin, every media outlet in West Virginia is vehemently and angrily opposed to Manchin’s unsupported decision.

A West Virginia Democratic leader was quoted in The New Yorker attacking Manchin for being a ‘career politician,’ citing the fact that he is out of touch with his constituents.

“The senator’s blockade against programs that have helped his constituents escape poverty makes some question ‘who matters to Joe.’” The writer went on to accuse Manchin of “losing the credibility of his connection to the very place at the heart of his identity.”

Manchin should go back to high school and take a sophomore year civics class. The president, 100 Senators, and all 435 members of the House are chosen to represent the nation’s people and vote based on the people’s needs and wishes.

Fascists do not rule the United States who support their leader’s demands and those with power and influence, without question or dissent. At least, not yet. The Founding Fathers’ goal was to create a government where the people decide the country’s future.

If any man or woman in Washington ignores the truth, they must be removed from office as soon as possible.

Every vote makes a difference, as proven in the historical 2020 election when a tyrant was removed from our White House thanks to an all-time record voter turnout. So please vote, and for more information about what happens in Washington, “the truth lives here.”

Op-ed by James Turnage

