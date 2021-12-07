Netflix Adds 3 New Games for Android and iOS Devices

Don't like to read?

Netflix now has 10 games designed for Android and Apple devices after launching three new games have on its platform.

The three new games are “Wonderputt Forever,” “Knittens,” and “Dominoes Cafe.” These join “Stranger Things: 1984,” “Stranger Things 3: The Game,” “Shooting Hoops,” “Card Blast,” “Teeter Up,” “Asphalt Xtreme,” “Card Blast,” and “Bowling Ballers.”

“Knittens” is a fun game by matching colorful balls of yarn. The players can use sweet boosts to score higher and play with the special kitten. The game has a mesmerizing puzzle and eye-popping pieces to match.

Netflix subscribers can download these games without additional cost. There are no in-app purchases or ads either.

Members with Android and iOS phones will see a dedicated game row to select any game to download. Gamers using tablets can also check the categories menu to download the app using the Google Play store.

Players worldwide are welcome because mobile games are available in many languages. However, the game’s default language is English if a particular language is not available yet.

These Netflix games will not be available on kids’ profiles for safety reasons. However, if there is a PIN set on the Netflix app, the same one will be used to access the games on a device.

The good thing about these games is, they can be played without an internet connection. The games are designed for every kind of player. Once downloaded, the games are available on the Netflix app.

Written by Janet Grace Ortigas

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

