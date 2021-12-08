Juicy Testimony Ends as Jussie Smollett’s Trial Goes to Closing Arguments

Don't like to read?

Jussie Smollett gave juicy testimony in his trial on Monday. The next day the prosecution held no punches back as Special Prosecutor Dan Webb brutally crossed examined the ex-“Empire” star.

The former star — turned director — is charged with six counts of felony disorderly conduct for allegedly filing false police reports with three different police officers. The charges carry a prison sentence of up to three years. However, experts believe if Smollett is convicted he likely would be placed on probation and ordered to perform community service.

During testimony Monday, Smollett revealed he had previously had an intimate relationship with one of the Osundairo brothers — one of the alleged attackers.

The Osundairo brothers claim Smollett paid them $3,500 in 2019 to stage a fake hate crime against him.

Webb is the attorney who nailed corrupt judges and cops when he served as the United States attorney for the district including Chicago. He also prosecuted former President Ronald Reagan’s national security adviser and overturned the president as special counsel in the Iran-Contra affair.

During his cross-examination of Smollett, Webb reminded the jury why they were there in the first place. The prosecutor focused on what really mattered; the scene of the incident and the actions leading up to the event.

Evidence provided in the trial showed that the Osundairo brothers and Smollett drove past the exact location of the attack multiple times in the preceding days from the alleged altercation. The actor told the police he was physically attacked, doused in bleach, and had a noose tied around his neck during the alleged altercation. He also claimed the men used homophobic and racial slurs towards him.

Smollett testified that he had a sexual, drug-induced relationship at one point with Abimbola Osundario before the brothers attacked him. Abimbola was an extra on the TV show “Empire.” Smollett told the courts that Olabinjo Osundario “had nothing to do with my life.”

During his testimony, Abimbola denied that he and the actor had a sexual relationship.

Prior to the professed hate crime, Smollett and the brothers were seen together supposedly to work out. Webb asked the actor if he “got so stoned that you decided when you got to Streeterville you were too stoned to work out?” Smollett replied, “No, I’ve worked out many times high on weed. It certainly wasn’t that.”

Smollet claimed he was weirded out by the fact that Olbainjo accompanied Abimbola and him to work out. He added that the session did not happen due to having an interview he needed to prepare for. Unsatisfied by his answers Webb pressed the actor for specifics which visibly irritated Smollett.

After a series of back-and-forth questioning about events that led up to the attack; Smollett informed the judge he was “just concerned about answering yes or no” questions. Judge James Linn replied, “It’s the same for all witnesses, it’s not personal to you. The lawyer asks questions, you answer them.”

By the end of Webb’s cross-examination, it was clear there were lingering questions about Smollett’s recall of the night’s events.

Written by Sheena Robertson

