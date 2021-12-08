‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant Skilyr Hicks Dies at 23

Don't like to read?

Skilyr Hicks, a contestant on “America’s Got Talent (AGT),” was found lifeless in a friend’s home on Dec. 6, 2021. Her mother, Jodi, announced the sad news about the 23-year-old’s death, according to TMZ. The young singer-songwriter was found dead in Liberty, South Carolina.

It is unclear as to whose home she was discovered in or her cause of death. However, the young woman’s mother stated that she battled with substance abuse and mental health issues, including depression.

Hicks’ mom continued by saying that her daughter “will live on through her music.” She was loved by her four siblings and her family. Hicks enjoyed helping others through her music.

She auditioned for AGT’s Season 8 in 2013. The young musician was 14 years old at the time. Howard Stern, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Mel B were so moved by her performance they moved her on to round two.

A few years prior to her audition, Hicks lost her father and taught herself to write, play, and sing. During her debut, she performed an original song she composed. The touching back story landed her a segment on TV.

Even though she earned herself four yeses from the AGT judges, Hicks was eliminated before the live rounds in New Your City. Her time on the show may have been short-lived, however, she touched many people’s hearts with her music.

Later, she ran into a bit of legal trouble when she was arrested for underage drinking in 2018. Hicks spent a small stint in jail for allegedly fighting with her family, according to TMZ.

She is survived by her mother, siblings, family, and friends. May she rest in peace.

