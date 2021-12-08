Vice President Kamala Harris’s Aides Leaving at Increasing Rate

Don't like to read?

Kamala Harris staffers are quitting at an alarming rate. A hostile work environment and risk of being characterized as a “Harris person” are partly to blame.

Harris has not had a good start as vice president. Her approval rating is at roughly 28%, with 53% of Americans unhappy with her tenure so far. In addition, there is a growing stigma of hostility and antagonism that has left a stain on her leadership.

So far, Harris has lost her communications director, director of press operations, and now her chief spokesperson, Symone Sanders. Sanders also worked as senior advisor for President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign and was a key aide to the vice president. Her chief of staff, Tina Flournoy, has been left with the task of getting the office back in shape.

Trouble on the Homefront

The high turnover with her staff does not help her case. People are facing burnout and leaving for brighter pastures, according to Axios.

Some people believe staffers are taking their chances being connected to the vice president. Some see it best to part ways now in favor of another democratic hopeful, while others are interested in joining a Biden reelection campaign.

The prospect of working for a future female president of the United States does not seem to entice people to stay either. Harris is the potential front-runner for the 2024 presidential election assuming the president does not seek a second term. Some feel that if things do not turn around soon, the chances of women holding the Oval Office will decrease significantly. At the same time, others believe that the turnover is a regular occurrence during the first year of a new administration.

Harris is currently occupied with passing the trillion-dollar social-spending bill and immigration and voting rights issues. As a result, rivals jumped at the opportunity to criticize her in hopes of weakening the Democratic party ahead of 2024. Still, supporters are optimistic that she can turn things around in the future. One Democratic strategist noted that all she needs now is “someone loyal who can think methodically” on her team.

Written by Chiagozie Onyewuchi

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Source:

Insider: Kamala Harris’ staff turnover driven by burnout and apprehension to being labeled a ‘Harris person;’ by John L. Dorman

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Davey D Cook’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image by Lisa Ferdinando Courtesy of U.S. Secretary of Defense’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License