‘America’s Dad’ Comedian Bob Saget Dies at 65

Don't like to read?

TV actor and comedian Robert “Bob” Saget, known for his most famous role as “America’s Dad,” Danny Tanner in “Full House” passed away at 65. He was discovered unresponsive in a hotel room on Jan. 9, 2022. Florida’s Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from hotel security about a man who was not responsive in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, around 4 p.m EST. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

While the detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use, the Sheriff’s Office notes that the Orange County Medical Examiner’s office will determine the cause and manner of Saget’s death.

Saget’s current “I Don’t Do Negative” tour started in September and was supposed to end in May. The comedian posted a tweet praising the appreciative audience after appearing at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida. He thanked Floridian “TV and Radio guy” Tim Wilkins for his opening performance. Saget expressed his joy in being addicted to performing stand-up comedy again and could not believe he did a 2-hour-set.

The 65-year-old TV actor won praise for his longtime advocacy on behalf of those suffering the effects of scleroderma, a chronic autoimmune disease. Before his death, “America’s Dad” spent 25 years hosting Scleroderma Research Foundation (SRF) and served as a board of directors for more than 10 years.

His sister, Gay Saget, was 44 when she was diagnosed with systemic scleroderma. Unfortunately, she passed away two years later. He says his family still has post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), “I don’t know how my parents endured” while they cared for her.

However, the NIH reports that researchers have made remarkable progress since her death, and there are new drugs specifically for people battling the autoimmune disease, but they still have much to do. In addition, they are striving to discover more effective treatments and eventually a cure.

He explained the unusual circumstances behind his advocacy and the importance of research during an interview with NIH MedlinePlus Magazine in 2019. Someone he did not know called him to host a comedy fundraiser for a disease he knew little about. He agreed to host the event and was joined by Ellen DeGeneres, Rosie O’Donnell, and others.

Saget’s sister was diagnosed with the disease a few years later. He vowed that for the rest of his life to remain committed to finding a cure for the disease. His fundraiser, “Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine,” launched its first event in 2014 and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars. Subsequent fundraisers also raised large dollar amounts. His last SRF fundraiser, held virtually on Oct. 17, 2021, raised over $700,000.

Saget worked as an actor, comedian, and writer during his career. He is known for several TV series such as “Full House,” 1987-1995; “Fuller House,” 2016-2020; and “How I Met Your Mother,” 2005-2015. Saget did not act in many movies. In 2003 he played Jessica’s father in “Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd” and “Killing Daniel,” in 2021, his last film performance before his untimely death.

The 65-year comedian affectionately known by fans as “America’s Dad” was born on May 16, 1956, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Benjamin M. and Dolly Saget. He was married to Sherri Kramer Saget from 1982 t0 1997; she is the mother of his three children Aubrey, Lara Melanie, and Jennifer Belle.

He is survived by his current wife, Kelly Rizzo, his daughters, and his sibling, Andrea.

John Stamos, who starred alongside the comedian in “Full House” tweeted, “I will never ever have another friend like him.” He added, “I love your so much Bobby.”

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

TMZ: Bob Saget Dead at 65

ABC News: Actor Bob Saget found dead in hotel room; by Rosa Sanchez

ClickOrlando.com: Bob Saget, ‘America’s Dad,’ found dead in Orlando hotel; by Daniel Dahm

NIH MedlinePlus Magazine: ‘Don’t give up hope;’ Bob Saget’s unlikely path to scleroderma advocacy

Featured and Image by Ron Batzdorff Courtesy Disney Entertainment Group – Used With Permission

First Inset Image by Craig Sjodin Courtesy of Disney Entertainment Group – Used With Permission

Second Inset Image by Thebaskersdaughter Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License