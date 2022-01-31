Celebrate the Biden Presidency and Its Accomplishments

Don't like to read?

During the four years of Donald Trump’s presidency, he did nothing for the majority of the nation’s people. After 81 million voters chose Joe Biden to lead America, mainstream media was obligated to report his accomplishments, but they failed. So why do they refuse to tell the truth about Trump’s treasonous legacy?

The fact that Trump is nothing but a lousy memory for real Americans offers proof that President Biden is a far better choice, and his approval ratings should be somewhere in the 70% range. It is impossible to compare Trump and Biden. One man attempted to overthrow the government in the act of pure treason, and the other is a patriotic American.

President Biden’s agenda was ambitious. Unfortunately, he faced the same “party of no” his friend and former president faced between 2009 and 2017. Despite Moscow Mitch McConnell’s obstructionist party, the president has accomplished more in one year than all Republican presidents together since Ronald Reagan.

First and foremost, President Biden restored the nation’s place in the world. And of equal importance, he removed many of Trump’s racist and unconstitutional executive orders. Then he moved on to legislation that would serve all people, not just the wealthiest Americans.

After losing the voting rights legislation, it is imperative to remember that Republicans exposed themselves as the party of racism and bigotry. At the same time, Democrats take pride in the First Amendment guaranteeing equality for Americans of all colors and creeds. If they believed in America, they would have voted for the “Right to Vote Act,” protecting everyone’s right to vote.

Here are some of the successes of the Biden Administration:

Unemployment is down approximately 15%, from 6.2% to 3.9.

His party passed a 1.2 trillion-dollar infrastructure bill to repair the nation’s crumbling bridges, interstate highways, and government buildings.

The Senate has confirmed 40 federal judges under Biden’s leadership.

Biden’s cabinet represents America. Unlike Trump’s white supremacist group, this president’s choices are the most diverse in history.

Although Americans face price gouging by the corporate world, which they call “inflation,” child poverty rates have lessened. The truth about this so-called inflation is that the corporate world’s profits significantly increased during the pandemics crest.

Finally, his most courageous act, ending America’s most extended, unwinnable war. Although the withdrawal was unfortunate, the mainstream media refused to praise President Biden for doing something that should have been done in 2001 after the original reason for invading Afghanistan no longer existed.

President Biden stands out from every Republican, beginning with Reagan, because he continues to do the right thing.

If Biden had faced the Republican Party of 50 years ago that believed in deliberation and compromise, he would have succeeded in his “Build Back Better” plan, which would have improved the lives of all 330 million Americans. However, this fake Republican Party is composed of cowards and hypocrites.

Americans must look back to save the future. Remember, it was a Republican president who suggested that the military-industrial complex was a danger, not a safety net: Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Another Republican president, Richard M. Nixon, who was concerned about pollution and climate change, signed into existence the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Instead of approving voter suppression, Nixon signed the 26th amendment, which gave 18-year-olds the right to vote, adding millions of new men and women to the roster of eligible voters.

Today’s Republicans in name only (RINOs) oppose voting rights, deny climate change, and continue voting for increases in the Pentagon’s budget every year. Think about these facts when deciding how to vote in 2022 and 2024.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Thomas Hawk’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

First Inset Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Second Inset Image Courtesy of Infrogmation of New Orleans’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License