Chicago Bears Hires New Head Coach

Chicago Bears hire a new head coach after the most recent horrible season. The Bears’ season ended below 500 hundred level with 6 wins and 11 losses. Many fans from the Windy City and worldwide were in an uproar after the team finished terribly. The new general manager, Ryan Poles, hired Matt Eberflus as the new head coach for the Monsters of Midway.

Early this January, Chicago Bears cleaned house after a 6-11 losing season by firing general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Naggy. Pace spent seven seasons with the Monsters of the Midway, and Naggy has been with the Bears for four years. The Monsters of Midway are hoping to have a turnaround season with Matt Eberflus in the fall of 2022.

Matt Eberflus is a former defensive coordinator for NFL’s Indianapolis Colts. He was born and raised in Toledo, Ohio; he is 51 years old. It has been noted that Eberflus has been gaining recognition regarding his coaching candidacy for the last few years. Eberflus has never been a head coach. In the four years at the Colts franchise, the team was top ten recognition in points allowed three times. He elevated the Colts defense, and the Bears organization hopes he will do the same in the future.

The new head coach inherits a 6th ranked team in total defense, who struggled in many areas, including deciding which quarterback should start, veteran QB Andy Dalton or rookie sensation Justin Fields. Chicago Bears new head coach plans to bring his defensive skills to the table for the Monsters of Midway.

Chicago Fans are hoping for a better season. Winning the Superbowl is an overall goal of every football team playing each year. Welcome, Eberflus, the new coach in the NFC.

Breaking: The Bears are hiring former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as their head coach, sources tell @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/1FjBSspz15 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 27, 2022

Written by Lionel Carter

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

