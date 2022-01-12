Donald Trump Complains 2020 Election Was Rigged

Don't like to read?

Whether win, win, lose, or draw, there is a proper standard that influential figures such as actors, business professionals, and ex-presidents have to conduct themselves publically. Yet, Donald Trump continues to complain that the 2020 election was rigged. Trump has been upset about the 2020 election loss for some time now, and the former president does not hide his feelings. He says whatever he thinks publically and without a filter. Trump continues to go back and forth with GOP Sen. Mike Rounds about alleged fraudulent activities of the 2020 election in which Joe Biden won.

“GOP Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota said again that he believed the 2020 election was fair after former President Trump lashed out at him for saying it the first time,” according to Insider. But, he told ABC’s “This Week,” the 2020 election was fair. Rounds chose to stand by his statement of the 2020 election being fair and equal for all parties involved.

The former president continues to mock the Rounds: “Is he crazy or just stupid?” and “Even though his election will not be coming up for 5 years, I will never endorse this jerk again,” according to Insider. Trump’s outspoken cowardly remarks continue to show his unpleasant way of dealing with the loss of the 2020 election. Moreover, Trump continues to lash out at Rounds in unprofessional manners publically.

“As a Republican Party, our focus should be on what lies ahead, not what’s in the past. Elections are about growing support for your party, not further dividing it, Rounds said. Attacking Republicans certainly isn’t going to result in a winning formula. Neither is telling citizens not to vote. If we are going to win in 2022 and 2024, we have to move forward together, he added,” according to Fox 40 News.

Rounds did not back down from Trump. He is disappointed but not surprised by the previous president’s reaction to this situation. The GOP Senator continues to stand by his statement and shows that Trump or no one will bully him.

Moreover, there is no evidence at all of the widespread fraud. Due diligence was completed, and 90 senators agreed that there was not enough evidence to overturn the election of 2020. Rounds also believe that the nation faces many problems, and it needs responsible, disciplined leadership in the White House.

Trump continues to complain that the 2020 election was rigged. He is a sore loser. Many would compare his attitude to that of a small child not getting what they want. Their completely spoiled and impulsive reactions are based on emotions.

Opinion News by Lionel Carter

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

