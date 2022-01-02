Kanye West Buys the House Across the Street From Kim Kardashian

Don't like to read?

News of Kanye West buying a house directly across the street from Kim Kardashian caused an internet frenzy yesterday. The move is sensible considering their shared custody of daughter North, 8, son Saint, 6, daughter Chicago, 3½, and son Psalm, 2½. Kanye purchased the property to be closer to his children, and he intends to demolish the current home and construct a new one.

“He has a vision for the house and plans on starting construction ASAP,” says the People Magazine source. “It will be family-friendly. He wants to be able to have the kids over as much as possible. Living only in Malibu was making visits more tricky for Kanye.”

Filing for Divorce

After nearly seven years of marriage, Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce and settled some issues with their property this year. TMZ reports that West gifted Kardashian the interest in their family home that took years to design.

“There are still some property issues that remain unsettled, so Kim has asked the judge to grant her the divorce now, and leave the other issues for later down the road.”

The 44-year-old Donda rapper purchased a home nearby for a shocking $4.5 million in light of their divorce. The home, built in 1955, was described as a “teardown” by a source from People Magazine. They also added that the deal was made solely to be close to the SKIMS founder and their children.

However, this is not the first real estate purchase of the year for West. He bought a Malibu beach home for $57.3 million in September, and his one-time $3.7 million bachelor pad was recently listed. Nevertheless, many fans and supporters of the former couple see this new house as, once again, asking for a second chance in their relationship.

Getting Back Together

West publicly displayed his feelings about getting back together with Kardashian. He dedicated his song “Runaway” to her earlier this month while performing at the Free Larry Hoover concert in Los Angeles. Singing the lyrics, “I need you to run right back to me, baby,” he added, “more specifically, Kimberly.” Fans were surprised at the heartfelt message, but Kardashian filed for divorce the very next day, causing a media storm.

Kardashian has also vocalized her feelings behind her divorce and has made it clear by her actions that she is ready to move on. She has most recently been linked to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, as they were photographed at Knott’s “Scary” Farm in Buena Park, California, in October, holding hands.

A source from People Magazine has come forward in response to Kanye’s public statements. The source wrote that Kardashian “has moved on” and “she knows it’s difficult for Kanye to deal with. She isn’t surprised that he pleads in public for her to run back to him. She is just trying to be respectful about it.”

