Marilyn Mosby Claims Innocence in Recent Indictment

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday on four charges, including perjury. Allegedly, the state’s attorney dishonestly claimed a COVID-19 hardship stimulus loan and withdrew $90,000 from her retirement account using hardship as an excuse. However, she claims innocence in a recent indictment.

The Federal Care Act was created for individuals who endured hardships during the pandemic. Even though the state’s attorney earns a yearly salary of $247,955.58, she claimed the financial hardship stimulus money. “Mosby faces two counts of perjury for the two separate withdrawals from the retirement account citing coronavirus-related hardships and two counts of making a false statement on a mortgage loan application,” according to WTOP News.

The state’s attorney stated that she was innocent and, throughout the press conference, would not take questions from the press. She says she will defend herself against the charges. “Mosby said since she sought to prosecute the officers charged in the death of Freddie Gray, she has had a target on her back,” according to Fox 45 News.

The requirements for obtaining the stimulus loan are financial hardships, reduced work hours, or being laid off stemming from COVID-19, etc.

The question that raised prosecutors’ attention is: “Are you presently delinquent or in default in any Federal debt, financial obligations, mortgages, loans, and loan guarantees?” They said that in every financial hardship application completed by Mosby, her response was “no.”

Instead, Mosby fabricated information to buy homes in Florida, a property near Orlando, Florida, and a condominium on the Gulf Coast of Florida, according to the prosecutors. She continues to claim innocence on the recent indictment.

Written by Lionel Carter

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

