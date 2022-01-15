Prince Andrew Is No Longer ‘His Royal Highness’

Don't like to read?

Prince Andrew, the former Duke of York’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II removed all of his royal titles. As a result, he can longer be called “Your Royal Highness.” As a result, he has been forced to fight his current sexual assault case as a private citizen. He will continue to fight his New York lawsuit that alleges he sexually abused a then underage girl named Virginia Giuffre.

Pedophile and sexual criminal who committed suicide while incarcerated Jefferey Epstein American financier and ex-girlfriend British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell have been convicted of persuading and coercing young women into sex trafficking on numerous counts.

Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II, mother of the Duke of York, stripped her son of royal sponsorship and military affiliations. The notification came shortly after a letter from more than 150 veterans of the Air Force, Army, and the Royal Navy. Prince Andrew cannot partake in any civic, national, or public duties. “The letter said that Andrew had “fallen well short of” the military’s highest standards of “probity, honesty and honorable conduct,” according to CNBC. The prince will not be allowed to use the phrase ‘His Royal Highness.”

Everything ounce of royal patronage involving the Duke of York has been returned to Queen Elizabeth II by her approval and agreement. All of Prince Andrew’s former roles that he used to play in the royal palace and society will be redistributed to alternative members of the Royal Family, none of which will be returned to Prince Andrew.

Virginia Giuffre, accuser and creator of non for profit Victims Refuse Silence claims the Duke of your knew how old she was and that he continued to abuse her sexually. Giuffre has specific dates and times of when the sexual assaults occurred. The U.S. Virgin Islands, New York, and London are where she alleges that Prince Andrew sexually abused her while knowing she was a victim of sex trafficking by pedophile Jeffery Epstein and former British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

Written by Lionel Carter

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

