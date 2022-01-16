Sometimes It Feels Like No One Loves America Anymore

Don't like to read?

I give up: sometimes I feel like I’m the only man who loves America. Is the “great experiment” already over? Am I just wasting my time attempting to inform those who choose to be ignorant about the truth? I woke up this morning and felt like giving up. I am doubtful that the country can be saved. Donald Trump and his party have permanently damaged the country and continue to defile the Constitution, and nobody is telling the truth in the mainstream media. Here are some of the headlines which disgust me.

“6 people have been injured in a mass shooting in Oregon.”

“North Korea is testing hypersonic weapons. Should the West be worried?”

“With Voting Bills Dead, Democrats Face Costly Fight to Overcome G.O.P. Curbs”

“Exclusive: After Sinema’s latest betrayal, Arizona Democrats move closer to censure and primary.”

“US Supremes to Bring Back Faculty-led Prayer in Public Schools”

“Fast-food in the NRA’s America, 16-year-old shot over barbecue sauce.”

“Fake COVID-19 testing sites are scamming vulnerable communities across the country.”

“Hedge funder launches Senate bid with backing from Trumpworld’s greatest villains.”

These are just some depressing stories available to the American people on Jan. 15, 2022.

I admit to being as guilty as anyone else. I have been writing about politics since 2012, and every morning as I scan the internet, I hope that I will find something positive, something inspiring to write about; but I admit that it is rare.

I had hope when President Obama was in office. He cured many of the ills created by George W. Bush’s administration. But in June 2015, the least qualified and worst man in the world declared that he would seek the Republican Party’s presidential nomination. At first, I thought it was a joke. The American people would soon learn that he was not loyal to the United States of America, that he was a white supremacist and a sexual predator whose close friend was Jeffrey Epstein. Although everyone knew this before the summer of 2016, millions of Americans chose this buffoon over the most qualified woman in America on Nov. 8, 2016.

He indeed had lots of help. Vladimir Putin spent lots of time and money on social media to help the malignant narcissist defeat Hillary Clinton in the electoral college. On the morning of Nov. 9, 2016, I felt like America was over. Nearly six years later, I think the same.

The fact that today’s Republican In Name Only (RINO) party continues to accept Trump as their leader is, frankly, unbelievable. He is an old, obese, poorly educated buffoon whose sole ambition is to end democracy in America and put a fascist regime to protect the plutocracy created by Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, and Trumpenstein. The loyalty of the once Grand Old Party is to is this nation’s biggest traitor, not to the American people.

You and I have one last chance to save the United States of America. We must vote every Republican possible out of office in 2022 and 2024. It is your country, not theirs.

Op-ed by James Turnage

