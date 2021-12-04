Don't like to read?

Americans who treasure the Constitution are asking the same question: Why has Donald Trump not been Indicted?

Pages of information point to one undeniable fact — The failed coup on Jan. 6, 2021, was planned and executed under the auspices of one man, Trump. Based on his diagnosis by multiple mental healthcare professionals, he is a malignant narcissist. One of the traits of men and women with this psychological malady is a need for complete control. Therefore, nothing happens in Trump’s distorted world without his full knowledge and approval.

So, with these facts, why has the biggest mistake in our nation’s history not been indicted for treason?

The overall truth is simple: justice moves far too slowly in America, especially for white, wealthy, and powerful men.

If any other American had led a group of neo-Nazis to the Capitol Building, broken down doors, smashed windows, and assaulted the Capitol Police in an attempt to halt the country’s most precious process of counting of votes, they would have been indicted immediately.

However, when an insurrection was led by a former president, the legal process was lengthy and far too complicated. This is just one of the many problems involving the nation’s failed justice system.

The latest the fact that several of Trump’s closest aides and allies met at the Willard Hotel to plan the insurrection offers irrefutable evidence that on that day, a sitting president ordered his minions to storm the Capitol and overthrow the United States government.

When Trump stood on a podium just outside the White House on that horrific day, it was all an act staged for the television cameras, which were only too happy to comply.

Legal experts believe that although it will take some time, Trump will be charged with crimes against the United States of America. For the sake of the nation’s future, hopefully, they are correct. If not, the country is beyond repair.

It is entirely repugnant that one man has been protected from punishment for his many crimes against the nation’s Constitution for more than four years. No one and that means no man or woman, is above the Law of the Land, regardless of their status.

Moreover, it is especially egregious that a sitting president who took an oath to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” is allowed to violate his oath when he is the enemy attempting to destroy the country.

Trump’s win in the Electoral College in 2016 was rigged. Although corrupt government officials continue to claim that Vladimir Putin’s interference did not affect the results of the 2016 election — they are lying.

Three states gave Trump victory, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. A total of less than 80,000 total votes gave him the slimmest margin of victory in history. The significant factor is that the voter turnout was far lower than forecast by the polls in those three states.

Russia’s efforts on social media obviously convinced Democratic-leaning voters to refrain from going to the polls. As a result, Trump’s win was illegitimate, and neither he nor Russia has been punished for rigging the election.

It is laughable that anyone accepts Trump’s baseless claims about election fraud in 2020. He was trounced by the largest voter turnout in history because he is the most hated man in the world. He has earned that “honor.”

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

Daily Kos: “The wheels of justice (for Trump) turn slowly. But at the end of the day, they… turn full circle;” by annieli

NBC News: Why hasn’t Trump been criminally charged with something — anything — yet? By Carol C. Lam

