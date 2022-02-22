Anyone Remember Trump’s First Promise to “Build the Wall?”

Don't like to read?

In his first and most infamous action of pure racism, former President Donald Trump promised his cult he would “build a wall” across the entire southern border of the United States in 2015. Of course, this “big, beautiful wall” never happened, and if it would have, it would have been a huge waste of taxpayer money. Sections that were built were breached by saws, chemicals, and tunneling under the eyesores.

Everyone knows about most of this fallacious claim and the fact that it was another Trump failure. Moving ahead to another con game organized by Trump supporters, including his first policy adviser, Steve Bannon.

The scam had a name that encouraged Trump supporters to donate to the fake organization, it was called “We Build the Wall.” The truth is, this was an effort to enhance the wealth of one Donald John Trump. There was never a plan to continue building his “doomed to fail wall.”

Bannon, and disgraced Trump lackey, Kansas Secretary of State, Kris Kobach were the two names which were foremost in the scam.

Kobach wants his money. Although multiple indictments have been charged against members of the con, Kobach, one of the organizers, has petitioned the Kansas Supreme Court to release at least $75,000 he claims is owed to him by the fake organization.

Many people have labeled the Trump Administration the “Washington Mafia,” and with good reason. Trump’s presidency had two goals: end democracy in America, and use his illegitimate presidency to enhance his personal income. Nothing means anything to Trump, the ultimate malignant narcissist, other than his personal welfare.

Personal belief is that Trump never gave a damn about the wall or any of his failed campaign promises. His “wall,” affordable healthcare, making America safer, or growing the country’s economy, none of these guarantees became a reality.

What did happen is listed as Trump’s greatest “accomplishments:”

The division of the nation — greater than the first Civil War.

Degrading America’s reputation around the world.

Destroying the future of America’s economy.

Increasing the wealth of the country’s wealthiest individuals and largest corporations.

Attempts to repeal the first, fourth, and 14th amendments.

Allow a pandemic to cause the deaths of more Americans than the Civil War.

And overthrow the results of America’s 2020 election, certified as “the safest and most secure in history.”

Even a cursory examination of Trump’s pitiful life reveals constant failures. He is a poorly educated, obese man, of limited intellect whose only talent is to make fools of millions of men and women who continue to support America’s biggest mistake.

It is no secret that campaign promises are nothing more than hot air from politicians. If anyone believes them, they are too foolish to vote. However, in Trump’s world, his promises were based on racism and bigotry, and this fact encouraged the worst of America to slither out of the nation’s cesspools into the light and support the buffoon in the White House.

Everyone needs to vote in 2022 and 2024. It is vital to vote wisely, for yourself and those you love.

Op-ed by James Turnage

